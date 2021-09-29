AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston0100020216131
Baltimore000000000042

Eovaldi, Brasier (7), Robles (8), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki, Vázquez; Lowther, Hanhold (6), Kriske (7), K.Wade (8), Watkins (9) and P.Severino. W_Eovaldi 11-9. L_Lowther 1-3. HRs_Boston, Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).

New York000021200570
Toronto21101001x6100

Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Mayza (7), Cimber (7), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Cimber 3-4. L_Holmes 8-4. Sv_Romano (22). HRs_Toronto, Semien (44), Bichette (28).

Detroit0001000012101
Minnesota30000002x570

Mize, Foley (5), Funkhouser (6), Holland (7), J.Jiménez (8) and Haase; Pineda, Minaya (6), Duffey (7), Colomé (9) and Jeffers. W_Pineda 9-8. L_Mize 7-9. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (32).

Tampa Bay0300300107110
Houston000000000031

Rasmussen, Patiño (6), Sherriff (8), Head (9) and Mejía; L.Garcia, Solomon (6) and Maldonado, J.Castro. W_Rasmussen 4-1. L_L.Garcia 11-8. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (35), Choi (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati000000001140
Chicago00221010x670

S.Gray, Hoffman (5), Moreta (8) and T.Stephenson; Rodón, Kopech (6), Wright (9), Crochet (9) and Grandal. W_Rodón 13-5. L_S.Gray 7-9. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (11), T.Anderson (17).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington203000000591
Colorado40203001x10140

Espino, M.Thompson (3), Voth (3), Machado (4), Baldonado (5), Romero (5), Nolin (6), Fedde (8) and Adams; Lambert, Almonte (3), Goudeau (3), Chacín (6), Gilbreath (7), Bard (8) and Nuñez. W_Goudeau 2-1. L_M.Thompson 1-3. HRs_Colorado, McMahon (23).

Chicago0000102003100
Pittsburgh000002000250

Hendricks, Morgan (6), Effross (7), Wick (8), Heuer (9) and Wills.Contreras; R.Contreras, Howard (4), Kuhl (6), Shreve (7), Mears (7), Banda (8), K.Keller (9) and Perez. W_Morgan 2-1. L_Shreve 3-3. Sv_Heuer (2).

Miami000000030350
New York000110000291

E.Hernandez, Z.Thompson (6), Okert (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9) and A.Jackson, Fortes; Walker, Lugo (8), Loup (9) and McCann. W_Okert 3-1. L_Lugo 4-3. Sv_Floro (13). HRs_New York, Conforto (13).

Philadelphia010001000251
Atlanta20100040x7111

Nola, Alvarado (7), Neris (7), Coonrod (7), Brogdon (8) and Realmuto; Fried, Matzek (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 14-7. L_Nola 9-9.

Milwaukee100002100490
St. Louis000000000030

Houser, Suter (6), Boxberger (7), Ashby (8) and Piña; Mikolas, A.Miller (6), Flaherty (8), G.Cabrera (9) and Knizner. W_Houser 10-6. L_Mikolas 2-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Vogelbach (9), Piña (13).

