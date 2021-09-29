AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|002
|021
|—
|6
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
Eovaldi, Brasier (7), Robles (8), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki, Vázquez; Lowther, Hanhold (6), Kriske (7), K.Wade (8), Watkins (9) and P.Severino. W_Eovaldi 11-9. L_Lowther 1-3. HRs_Boston, Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).
|New York
|000
|021
|200
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|211
|010
|01x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Mayza (7), Cimber (7), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Cimber 3-4. L_Holmes 8-4. Sv_Romano (22). HRs_Toronto, Semien (44), Bichette (28).
|Detroit
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|10
|1
|Minnesota
|300
|000
|02x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Mize, Foley (5), Funkhouser (6), Holland (7), J.Jiménez (8) and Haase; Pineda, Minaya (6), Duffey (7), Colomé (9) and Jeffers. W_Pineda 9-8. L_Mize 7-9. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (32).
|Tampa Bay
|030
|030
|010
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
Rasmussen, Patiño (6), Sherriff (8), Head (9) and Mejía; L.Garcia, Solomon (6) and Maldonado, J.Castro. W_Rasmussen 4-1. L_L.Garcia 11-8. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (35), Choi (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|002
|210
|10x
|—
|6
|7
|0
S.Gray, Hoffman (5), Moreta (8) and T.Stephenson; Rodón, Kopech (6), Wright (9), Crochet (9) and Grandal. W_Rodón 13-5. L_S.Gray 7-9. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (11), T.Anderson (17).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|203
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Colorado
|402
|030
|01x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Espino, M.Thompson (3), Voth (3), Machado (4), Baldonado (5), Romero (5), Nolin (6), Fedde (8) and Adams; Lambert, Almonte (3), Goudeau (3), Chacín (6), Gilbreath (7), Bard (8) and Nuñez. W_Goudeau 2-1. L_M.Thompson 1-3. HRs_Colorado, McMahon (23).
|Chicago
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Hendricks, Morgan (6), Effross (7), Wick (8), Heuer (9) and Wills.Contreras; R.Contreras, Howard (4), Kuhl (6), Shreve (7), Mears (7), Banda (8), K.Keller (9) and Perez. W_Morgan 2-1. L_Shreve 3-3. Sv_Heuer (2).
|Miami
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
E.Hernandez, Z.Thompson (6), Okert (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9) and A.Jackson, Fortes; Walker, Lugo (8), Loup (9) and McCann. W_Okert 3-1. L_Lugo 4-3. Sv_Floro (13). HRs_New York, Conforto (13).
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|40x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Nola, Alvarado (7), Neris (7), Coonrod (7), Brogdon (8) and Realmuto; Fried, Matzek (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 14-7. L_Nola 9-9.
|Milwaukee
|100
|002
|100
|—
|4
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Houser, Suter (6), Boxberger (7), Ashby (8) and Piña; Mikolas, A.Miller (6), Flaherty (8), G.Cabrera (9) and Knizner. W_Houser 10-6. L_Mikolas 2-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Vogelbach (9), Piña (13).