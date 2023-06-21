AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|21x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Wells, Gillaspie (6), Akin (6), C.Irvin (8) and Rutschman; T.Bradley, Poche (7), K.Kelly (8), Littell (9) and Bethancourt. W_T.Bradley 5-3. L_Wells 6-3. HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (3), Henderson (11). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (14), Paredes (13).
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|011
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Detroit
|031
|010
|04x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Singer, Kowar (8) and Fermin; Boyd, Vest (7), Foley (8), B.White (9) and Haase. W_Boyd 5-5. L_Singer 4-7. HRs_Detroit, Short (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|050
|000
|010
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
|9
|0
Gausman, E.Swanson (7), Richards (8), Romano (9) and Heineman; Alcantara, Okert (8), Brazoban (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Gausman 7-3. L_Alcantara 2-6. Sv_Romano (22). HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (10).
|New York
|031
|202
|000
|—
|8
|10
|2
|Houston
|204
|300
|10x
|—
|10
|9
|1
Ty.Megill, Leone (3), Hartwig (4), Jos.Walker (6), Ottavino (7) and Narváez; Javier, Martinez (3), P.Maton (4), R.Montero (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_P.Maton 1-2. L_Leone 1-3. Sv_Pressly (14). HRs_New York, Alonso (23). Houston, McCormick (7), Diaz (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|003
|002
|120
|—
|8
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|2
|1
Hendricks, Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8), Fulmer (9) and Gomes; R.Hill, R.Contreras (6), A.Perdomo (8), De Los Santos (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Hendricks 3-2. L_R.Hill 6-7. HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (5).
|Colorado
|110
|100
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|02x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Bird, Kauffmann (3), Carasiti (5), Johnson (7), Bard (8) and Wynns; A.Abbott, Sims (7), Gibaut (8), Farmer (9) and Maile. W_Gibaut 8-1. L_Bard 3-1. Sv_Farmer (2). HRs_Colorado, Doyle (5), E.Montero (2), Grichuk (2). Cincinnati, Fraley (9).
|Arizona
|000
|002
|021
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Gallen, McGough (8) and Moreno; Teheran, Peguero (6), Milner (6), Strzelecki (7), Tr.Megill (8), Wilson (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Gallen 9-2. L_Peguero 1-1. Sv_McGough (4). HRs_Milwaukee, Tapia (2).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|011
|01x
|—
|3
|10
|0
Mikolas, Pallante (8) and Wills.Contreras; T.Williams, Thompson (7), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_T.Williams 4-4. L_Mikolas 4-5. Sv_Harvey (4). HRs_Washington, Abrams (7).
