AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore001000001242
Tampa Bay04000021x7100

Wells, Gillaspie (6), Akin (6), C.Irvin (8) and Rutschman; T.Bradley, Poche (7), K.Kelly (8), Littell (9) and Bethancourt. W_T.Bradley 5-3. L_Wells 6-3. HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (3), Henderson (11). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (14), Paredes (13).

Kansas City0200000114111
Detroit03101004x9110

Singer, Kowar (8) and Fermin; Boyd, Vest (7), Foley (8), B.White (9) and Haase. W_Boyd 5-5. L_Singer 4-7. HRs_Detroit, Short (4).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto0500000106110
Miami000200100390

Gausman, E.Swanson (7), Richards (8), Romano (9) and Heineman; Alcantara, Okert (8), Brazoban (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Gausman 7-3. L_Alcantara 2-6. Sv_Romano (22). HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (10).

New York0312020008102
Houston20430010x1091

Ty.Megill, Leone (3), Hartwig (4), Jos.Walker (6), Ottavino (7) and Narváez; Javier, Martinez (3), P.Maton (4), R.Montero (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_P.Maton 1-2. L_Leone 1-3. Sv_Pressly (14). HRs_New York, Alonso (23). Houston, McCormick (7), Diaz (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago003002120881
Pittsburgh010000200321

Hendricks, Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8), Fulmer (9) and Gomes; R.Hill, R.Contreras (6), A.Perdomo (8), De Los Santos (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Hendricks 3-2. L_R.Hill 6-7. HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (5).

Colorado110100000361
Cincinnati00003002x590

Bird, Kauffmann (3), Carasiti (5), Johnson (7), Bard (8) and Wynns; A.Abbott, Sims (7), Gibaut (8), Farmer (9) and Maile. W_Gibaut 8-1. L_Bard 3-1. Sv_Farmer (2). HRs_Colorado, Doyle (5), E.Montero (2), Grichuk (2). Cincinnati, Fraley (9).

Arizona000002021590
Milwaukee000010000131

Gallen, McGough (8) and Moreno; Teheran, Peguero (6), Milner (6), Strzelecki (7), Tr.Megill (8), Wilson (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Gallen 9-2. L_Peguero 1-1. Sv_McGough (4). HRs_Milwaukee, Tapia (2).

St. Louis000000000070
Washington00001101x3100

Mikolas, Pallante (8) and Wills.Contreras; T.Williams, Thompson (7), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_T.Williams 4-4. L_Mikolas 4-5. Sv_Harvey (4). HRs_Washington, Abrams (7).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you