AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Ryan, L.Varland (5), Funderburk (8) and Jeffers; G.Williams, Hentges (6), R.López (7), Sandlin (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_G.Williams 2-5. L_Ryan 10-9. Sv_Clase (38).
|Toronto
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|203
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Ryu, Richards (6), Green (7), J.Jackson (8) and Heineman, Kirk; Sears, M.Miller (6), D.Jiménez (8), May (9) and C.Pérez. W_Sears 4-11. L_Ryu 3-2. Sv_May (18). HRs_Toronto, Schneider (7). Oakland, C.Pérez (6), K.Smith (5).
|Boston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|110
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Pivetta, Bernardino (5), Llovera (6) and C.Wong; Glasnow, R.Stephenson (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Glasnow 8-5. L_Pivetta 9-8. Sv_Fairbanks (20). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (19), Paredes (28).
|Detroit
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|6
|0
|New York
|012
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|11
|0
Manning, Brieske (2), Cisnero (3), Holton (5), Foley (7), Lange (8) and C.Kelly; Schmidt, W.Peralta (7), Weissert (8), Holmes (9) and Wells. W_Schmidt 9-8. L_Brieske 1-3. Sv_Holmes (18). HRs_New York, J.Domínguez (3).
|Chicago
|000
|103
|101
|—
|6
|14
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|020
|—
|4
|4
|0
Toussaint, Ramsey (7), Bummer (8), Santos (8), Shaw (9) and K.Lee; Lyles, Davidson (6), McArthur (8), Clarke (9) and Fermin. W_Toussaint 3-7. L_Lyles 4-16. Sv_Shaw (2). HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (19), Moncada (7), Colás (5). Kansas City, Velázquez (12), Olivares (9).
|Houston
|214
|010
|004
|—
|12
|14
|1
|Texas
|100
|010
|010
|—
|3
|5
|1
Verlander, Graveman (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Scherzer, C.Stratton (4), Leclerc (5), Bradford (6), Chapman (8), Burke (9) and Heim. W_Verlander 11-7. L_Scherzer 12-6. HRs_Houston, Y.Alvarez (25), Brantley (2), J.Abreu (14), McCormick (20). Texas, Semien (22).
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|020
|500
|100
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|011
|001
|—
|4
|10
|1
Gilbert, Brash (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh; Richardson, Moll (5), Duarte (6), Herget (7) and T.Stephenson. W_Gilbert 13-5. L_Richardson 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Ford (16), J.Crawford (15), Raleigh (26). Cincinnati, Benson (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|002
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
F.Peralta, Tr.Megill (6), E.Peguero (7), Milner (7), Uribe (8) and Willi.Contreras; Selby, Falter (2), Bolton (5), Mlodzinski (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Mlodzinski 3-3. L_E.Peguero 4-5. Sv_Bednar (33). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (23). Pittsburgh, Hayes (13).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|10
|0
|Chicago
|302
|101
|10x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Wood, R.Walker (3), Brebbia (4), Manaea (5), Doval (8) and Bart; Wicks, Palencia (7), Little (9) and Amaya. W_Wicks 3-0. L_Wood 5-5. HRs_Chicago, Amaya (5), Bellinger (24).
|Colorado
|401
|000
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Arizona
|105
|311
|01x
|—
|12
|13
|0
Flexen, Hollowell (3), Suter (4), Justice (6), J.Lawrence (7), Mears (8) and Wynns; Davies, Jarvis (4), Jarvis (5), Frías (6), Nelson (7), M.Castro (8), McGough (9) and Herrera. W_Jarvis 2-0. L_Flexen 1-7. HRs_Arizona, A.Thomas (8), Gurriel Jr. (23).
|Philadelphia
|100
|220
|000
|—
|5
|12
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
Wheeler, S.Domínguez (7), Hoffman (8), Strahm (9) and Realmuto; Wacha, T.Hill (5), N.Martinez (5), Barlow (8), L.García (9) and G.Sánchez, Campusano. W_Wheeler 11-6. L_Wacha 11-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (41), Realmuto (18).
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|6
|2
|Miami
|000
|090
|20x
|—
|11
|13
|1
Lynn, González (5), G.Varland (7) and W.Smith; Chargois, Okert (2), Puk (4), E.Cabrera (5), Hoeing (9) and Stallings. W_E.Cabrera 6-6. L_Lynn 10-11. HRs_Los Angeles, Heyward (14), Outman (18). Miami, Wendle (2), Chisholm Jr. (16), J.Sánchez (12).
|New York
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|9
|1
Butto, Gott (7), B.Raley (8), Bickford (9) and Narváez; Adon, R.Garcia (6), M.Thompson (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Finnegan 7-4. L_Bickford 4-5.
|St. Louis
|402
|001
|130
|—
|11
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|203
|100
|—
|6
|10
|1
Hudson, C.Lawrence (6), Pallante (7), VerHagen (8) and Wills.Contreras; Strider, Heller (3), Vines (5), J.Jiménez (7), D.Lee (8), Hand (9) and Murphy. W_Hudson 6-1. L_Strider 16-5. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (23), M.Winn (1), Wills.Contreras (17), Gorman (27). Atlanta, M.Olson (46), Riley (34).
