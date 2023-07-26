AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City0000100113120
Cleveland21130100x890

Marsh, Heasley (3), Cox (5), Coleman (6), Wittgren (7), Clarke (8) and Fermin; G.Williams, Sandlin (5), Morgan (6), De Los Santos (6), M.Kelly (8), Curry (9) and Fry. W_Sandlin 5-3. L_Marsh 0-5. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (8). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (16), Fry (4).

Seattle1111310008100
Minnesota0021040007120

B.Miller, Brash (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Muñoz (9) and Murphy; Ryan, Balazovic (4), Winder (6) and Vázquez. W_B.Miller 7-3. L_Ryan 9-7. Sv_Muñoz (2). HRs_Seattle, Moore (4), Rodríguez (17). Minnesota, Vázquez (3), Julien (10), Wallner (4).

INTERLEAGUE

Miami0203110007111
Tampa Bay001000000150

Alcantara, and Stallings; Eflin, Faucher (5), Armstrong (6), K.Kelly (8), R.Stephenson (9) and Bethancourt. W_Alcantara 4-9. L_Eflin 11-6. HRs_Miami, B.De La Cruz (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado021001000461
Washington001000004550

Lambert, Suter (7), Bard (9), Koch (9) and Wynns; Irvin, Weems (7), La Sorsa (8), Machado (9) and Ruiz. W_Machado 1-0. L_Bard 4-2. HRs_Colorado, Montero (3), McMahon (16), Toglia (2).

Cincinnati000000000060
Milwaukee00000021x391

Lively, Young (7), Cruz (8) and T.Stephenson; Peralta, Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras. W_Peguero 2-3. L_Lively 4-6. Sv_D.Williams (26). HRs_Milwaukee, T.Taylor (2).

