AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit0030004018120
Minnesota1300000037131

Olson, Brieske (3), Holton (4), Lange (7), Vest (8), Foley (9) and J.Rogers; Maeda, Floro (5), Pagán (6), Jax (7), Balazovic (8), Winder (9) and Vázquez. W_Holton 2-2. L_Jax 5-7. HRs_Detroit, Greene (11), Torkelson (21), Carpenter (16). Minnesota, Polanco (8), Kepler (20).

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay1001310006140
San Francisco000000100182

Civale, Perez (7), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt; Walker, Stripling (2), Alexander (8), Wood (9) and Sabol. W_Civale 6-3. L_Walker 4-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (15), B.Lowe (16), L.Raley (17).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh002001000372
New York03012020x890

Oviedo, Borucki (5), Hernandez (7), Ramirez (8) and Rodríguez; Megill, Bickford (6), B.Raley (7), Gott (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez. W_Megill 7-6. L_Oviedo 6-13. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (18). New York, Stewart (4), Alonso (36).

