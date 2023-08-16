AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|003
|000
|401
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|130
|000
|003
|—
|7
|13
|1
Olson, Brieske (3), Holton (4), Lange (7), Vest (8), Foley (9) and J.Rogers; Maeda, Floro (5), Pagán (6), Jax (7), Balazovic (8), Winder (9) and Vázquez. W_Holton 2-2. L_Jax 5-7. HRs_Detroit, Greene (11), Torkelson (21), Carpenter (16). Minnesota, Polanco (8), Kepler (20).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|131
|000
|—
|6
|14
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|2
Civale, Perez (7), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt; Walker, Stripling (2), Alexander (8), Wood (9) and Sabol. W_Civale 6-3. L_Walker 4-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (15), B.Lowe (16), L.Raley (17).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|7
|2
|New York
|030
|120
|20x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Oviedo, Borucki (5), Hernandez (7), Ramirez (8) and Rodríguez; Megill, Bickford (6), B.Raley (7), Gott (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez. W_Megill 7-6. L_Oviedo 6-13. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (18). New York, Stewart (4), Alonso (36).
