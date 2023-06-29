AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Texas
|402
|002
|20x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Wentz, G.Hill (5), Schoop (7), Schoop (7) and Haase; Dunning, Y.Rodríguez (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Dunning 7-1. L_Wentz 1-9. HRs_Detroit, K.Carpenter (7). Texas, Jung (16), E.Duran (11), A.García (20).
|Cleveland
|004
|027
|100
|—
|14
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
Allen, Sandlin (4), Hentges (6), Morgan (7), Herrin (8) and B.Naylor; Cox, Kriske (4), McArthur (6), Wittgren (7), Cuas (8), Duffy (9) and Perez, Fermin. W_Sandlin 4-3. L_Cox 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (13), Bell (8), B.Naylor (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Maeda, Moran (6), Balazovic (8) and Vázquez; Allard, Yates (5), Minter (7), Jiménez (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yates 3-0. L_Maeda 1-5. Sv_Iglesias (13). HRs_Atlanta, M.Olson (26).
|Washington
|300
|001
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
Corbin, Willingham (8), Harvey (9) and R.Adams; Gilbert, Adcock (7), Saucedo (9) and T.Murphy. W_Corbin 5-9. L_Gilbert 5-5. Sv_Harvey (6). HRs_Seattle, Caballero (3).
|Cincinnati
|330
|000
|010
|4
|—
|11
|16
|0
|Baltimore
|400
|000
|030
|0
|—
|7
|10
|2
(10 innings)
Weaver, A.Young (5), Duarte (6), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9), F.Cruz (10) and T.Stephenson, Maile; Gibson, Baumann (5), Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9), Akin (10), Zimmermann (10) and Rutschman. W_A.Díaz 3-1. L_Akin 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (6). Baltimore, Frazier (9).
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|500
|000
|10x
|—
|6
|12
|0
Webb, Stripling (6) and Bailey; Richards, Francis (4), Thornton (8), Y.García (9) and D.Jansen. W_Francis 1-0. L_Webb 7-7. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (2).
|Miami
|010
|003
|011
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|8
|0
B.Garrett, Brazoban (6), Nardi (7), Scott (8), Floro (9), Puk (9) and Fortes; Ort, Pivetta (3), Winckowski (6), Bernardino (6), C.Murphy (8) and C.Wong, C.Hamilton. W_B.Garrett 4-2. L_Pivetta 4-5. Sv_Puk (12). HRs_Miami, Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (8). Boston, Devers (19).
|Houston
|300
|002
|050
|—
|10
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|410
|101
|000
|—
|7
|11
|0
Javier, Dubin (5), S.Martinez (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Mikolas, Pallante (6), Stratton (7), Gallegos (8), VerHagen (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_S.Martinez 2-3. L_Gallegos 1-4. Sv_Pressly (15). HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), J.Abreu (6). St. Louis, Arenado (16), Goldschmidt (14), Donovan (8).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Arizona
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
Eflin, Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Davies, M.Castro (8), McGough (9) and C.Kelly. W_Poche 6-2. L_McGough 0-6. Sv_Fairbanks (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|50x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Snell, N.Martinez (7), L.García (7), Kerr (8) and G.Sánchez; Keller, Mlodzinski (7), Y.De Los Santos (8), Bolton (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Keller 9-3. L_Snell 4-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Santana (8).
|Milwaukee
|200
|001
|020
|—
|5
|9
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Miley, Wilson (5), Milner (6), Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Senga, Hartwig (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), McFarland (9) and Alvarez. W_Wilson 3-0. L_Hartwig 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (15). HRs_New York, Pham (8).
|Philadelphia
|050
|210
|000
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Chicago
|001
|120
|001
|—
|5
|10
|1
Aa.Nola, Strahm (6), Y.Marte (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Smyly, Wesneski (4), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Aa.Nola 7-5. L_Smyly 7-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Sosa (5), Castellanos (10), Harrison (2). Chicago, J.Young (1), D.Swanson (9).
|Los Angeles
|000
|600
|020
|—
|8
|9
|1
|Colorado
|013
|005
|00x
|—
|9
|12
|0
Grove, González (6), N.Robertson (6), Bickford (8) and W.Smith; Freeland, Bird (6), P.Johnson (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Bird 2-1. L_González 2-3. Sv_Lawrence (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (20).
