AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit000000002252
Texas40200220x10140

Wentz, G.Hill (5), Schoop (7), Schoop (7) and Haase; Dunning, Y.Rodríguez (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Dunning 7-1. L_Wentz 1-9. HRs_Detroit, K.Carpenter (7). Texas, Jung (16), E.Duran (11), A.García (20).

Cleveland00402710014140
Kansas City000000100150

Allen, Sandlin (4), Hentges (6), Morgan (7), Herrin (8) and B.Naylor; Cox, Kriske (4), McArthur (6), Wittgren (7), Cuas (8), Duffy (9) and Perez, Fermin. W_Sandlin 4-3. L_Cox 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (13), Bell (8), B.Naylor (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota000000000040
Atlanta10100001x360

Maeda, Moran (6), Balazovic (8) and Vázquez; Allard, Yates (5), Minter (7), Jiménez (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yates 3-0. L_Maeda 1-5. Sv_Iglesias (13). HRs_Atlanta, M.Olson (26).

Washington300001000480
Seattle000000010160

Corbin, Willingham (8), Harvey (9) and R.Adams; Gilbert, Adcock (7), Saucedo (9) and T.Murphy. W_Corbin 5-9. L_Gilbert 5-5. Sv_Harvey (6). HRs_Seattle, Caballero (3).

Cincinnati330000010411160
Baltimore40000003007102

(10 innings)

Weaver, A.Young (5), Duarte (6), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9), F.Cruz (10) and T.Stephenson, Maile; Gibson, Baumann (5), Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9), Akin (10), Zimmermann (10) and Rutschman. W_A.Díaz 3-1. L_Akin 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (6). Baltimore, Frazier (9).

San Francisco000010000160
Toronto50000010x6120

Webb, Stripling (6) and Bailey; Richards, Francis (4), Thornton (8), Y.García (9) and D.Jansen. W_Francis 1-0. L_Webb 7-7. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (2).

Miami010003011670
Boston000100001280

B.Garrett, Brazoban (6), Nardi (7), Scott (8), Floro (9), Puk (9) and Fortes; Ort, Pivetta (3), Winckowski (6), Bernardino (6), C.Murphy (8) and C.Wong, C.Hamilton. W_B.Garrett 4-2. L_Pivetta 4-5. Sv_Puk (12). HRs_Miami, Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (8). Boston, Devers (19).

Houston30000205010110
St. Louis4101010007110

Javier, Dubin (5), S.Martinez (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Mikolas, Pallante (6), Stratton (7), Gallegos (8), VerHagen (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_S.Martinez 2-3. L_Gallegos 1-4. Sv_Pressly (15). HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), J.Abreu (6). St. Louis, Arenado (16), Goldschmidt (14), Donovan (8).

Tampa Bay000000003360
Arizona001100000280

Eflin, Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Davies, M.Castro (8), McGough (9) and C.Kelly. W_Poche 6-2. L_McGough 0-6. Sv_Fairbanks (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego000001000170
Pittsburgh20000050x790

Snell, N.Martinez (7), L.García (7), Kerr (8) and G.Sánchez; Keller, Mlodzinski (7), Y.De Los Santos (8), Bolton (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Keller 9-3. L_Snell 4-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Santana (8).

Milwaukee200001020590
New York010100000270

Miley, Wilson (5), Milner (6), Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Senga, Hartwig (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), McFarland (9) and Alvarez. W_Wilson 3-0. L_Hartwig 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (15). HRs_New York, Pham (8).

Philadelphia0502100008110
Chicago0011200015101

Aa.Nola, Strahm (6), Y.Marte (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Smyly, Wesneski (4), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Aa.Nola 7-5. L_Smyly 7-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Sosa (5), Castellanos (10), Harrison (2). Chicago, J.Young (1), D.Swanson (9).

Los Angeles000600020891
Colorado01300500x9120

Grove, González (6), N.Robertson (6), Bickford (8) and W.Smith; Freeland, Bird (6), P.Johnson (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Bird 2-1. L_González 2-3. Sv_Lawrence (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (20).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

