AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
Junk, Wantz (6), Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki; Keller, Coleman (7), Staumont (8), Cuas (9) and Gallagher. W_Junk 1-0. L_Keller 5-11.
|Houston
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Oakland
|020
|010
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Javier, S.Martinez (6), Maton (7), Stanek (8) and K.Lee; Irvin, Acevedo (8), Puk (9) and Vogt. W_Irvin 6-7. L_Javier 6-6. Sv_Puk (2). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (29). Oakland, Vogt (5), Piscotty (4).
|Texas
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|6
|1
Jon.Gray, B.Martin (7), J.Hernández (8) and Heim; Gonzales, E.Swanson (8), A.Muñoz (8), Festa (9) and Torrens, Raleigh. W_Gonzales 6-10. L_Jon.Gray 7-5. Sv_Festa (2). HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (18).
|Tampa Bay
|210
|010
|000
|2
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|001
|0
|—
|4
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Rasmussen, R.Thompson (5), B.Raley (7), Adam (7), Poche (9), Fairbanks (10) and Bethancourt, Pinto; Wells, Tate (5), Vespi (6), Bautista (8), Akin (9), J.López (10) and Rutschman, Chirinos. W_Poche 3-1. L_J.López 4-6. Sv_Fairbanks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (8), L.Raley (1). Baltimore, Mateo (8).
|Cleveland
|030
|200
|011
|—
|7
|12
|2
|Boston
|020
|202
|000
|—
|6
|9
|3
Quantrill, Hentges (6), De Los Santos (7), Clase (9) and Hedges, Maile; Eovaldi, Schreiber (7), Houck (9) and Vázquez. W_De Los Santos 2-0. L_Houck 5-4. Sv_Clase (21). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (14). Boston, Dalbec (10).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Detroit
|100
|001
|002
|—
|4
|9
|2
Darvish, Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Skubal, J.Jiménez (7), Chafin (7), Fulmer (9) and Haase. W_Fulmer 3-4. L_Ta.Rogers 1-5.
|Minnesota
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|520
|00x
|—
|10
|8
|1
Archer, Cotton (4), Cano (5), Megill (7), Moran (8) and G.Sánchez, C.Hamilton; Burnes, McGee (7), Gustave (8), Strzelecki (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 8-4. L_Archer 2-5. HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (9), Garlick (8). Milwaukee, Tellez (20), L.Urías (12).
|Chicago
|000
|200
|300
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|300
|000
|102
|—
|6
|11
|0
Giolito, Foster (6), J.Ruiz (7), J.Kelly (8), Lambert (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Senzatela, Gilbreath (7), Estévez (7), Colomé (8), Stephenson (9) and El.Díaz. W_Stephenson 2-1. L_Graveman 3-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (16).
|St. Louis
|001
|140
|000
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Wainwright, Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner; Gausman, T.Richards (5), Beasley (7), Banda (8), Phelps (9) and D.Jansen. W_Wainwright 7-8. L_Gausman 7-8. HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (10), Pujols (7).
|New York
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|011
|000
|001
|—
|3
|9
|0
Germán, Luetge (5), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8), W.Peralta (9) and Higashioka, Trevino; Scherzer, Peterson (8), Lugo (8) and Nido. W_Lugo 2-2. L_W.Peralta 2-3. HRs_New York, Torres (16). New York, Alonso (26).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|052
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Morton, Matzek (6), Chavez (7) and Contreras; Gibson, Brogdon (7), Hand (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 6-4. L_Morton 5-5. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (20).
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|600
|000
|01x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Corbin, E.Ramírez (1), Cishek (5), Weems (7), A.Machado (8) and Barrera; Heaney, Bickford (5), Vesia (6), Reed (7), Price (8) and Barnes. W_Vesia 3-0. L_Corbin 4-14.
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|7
|2
|Arizona
|100
|100
|30x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Webb, Long (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and Wynns; Gallen, C.Smith (6), Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Melancon (9) and J.Herrera. W_Ramirez 3-3. L_Webb 9-4. Sv_Melancon (14). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (10), J.Rojas (6).
|Miami
|001
|100
|100
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|401
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
B.Garrett, Brazoban (6), Floro (8) and Fortes; L.Castillo, Alex.Díaz (8), Strickland (9) and Papierski. W_L.Castillo 4-4. L_B.Garrett 2-4. Sv_Strickland (6). HRs_Miami, Fortes (4), Bleday (1).
