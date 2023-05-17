INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh0201104008140
Detroit000000000011

Hill, R.Stephenson (7), Hernandez (8), Moreta (9) and Hedges; Rodriguez, Alexander (6), Cisnero (7), Holton (8) and Rogers. W_Hill 4-3. L_Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, R.Castro (5).

Minnesota000101100381
Los Angeles00110050x792

Gray, Moran (5), De León (6), Pagán (7), Sands (8) and Vázquez; May, Covey (2), González (6), Ferguson (7), Graterol (7), Phillips (9) and Smith. W_Graterol 2-1. L_De León 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (9), Gallo (10). Los Angeles, Outman (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati0200300016121
Colorado00005600x11130

Ashcraft, Sims (6), Bracho (6), Herget (8) and Maile; Gomber, Abad (5), Suter (6), Bird (7), Pint (9), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Suter 2-0. L_Ashcraft 2-2. Sv_Johnson (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Maile (2).

