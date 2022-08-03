AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto100100000241
Tampa Bay00110100x361

Kikuchi, Thornton (5), Cimber (6), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), T.Richards (8) and D.Jansen; Beeks, Yarbrough (2), Thompson (6), Fairbanks (8), Adam (9) and Pinto. W_Thompson 3-2. L_Cimber 8-4. Sv_Adam (5). HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (15).

Seattle6000001007100
New York010000200350

Castillo, Borucki (7), Festa (8), Sewald (9) and Torrens; Cole, Wa.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8), Trivino (9) and Higashioka. W_Castillo 5-4. L_Cole 9-4. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (18), C.Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Winker (10). New York, Higashioka (6).

Detroit000010000140
Minnesota02000101x470

Alexander, Cisnero (6), Chafin (7), Law (8) and Barnhart; Ryan, Fulmer (6), Thielbar (7), Jh.Duran (8), López (9) and León. W_Ryan 8-4. L_Alexander 2-5. Sv_López (20).

Baltimore010000122691
Texas100000101361

Bradish, Baker (6), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Chirinos; M.Pérez, Moore (7), Leclerc (7), J.Hernández (9) and Heim. W_C.Pérez 6-1. L_Leclerc 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, McKenna (2), Chirinos (3). Texas, Heim (13), Semien (15).

Boston000000001140
Houston22002000x6120

R.Hill, Bello (4), Sawamura (4), Ort (5), Brasier (8) and McGuire; Urquidy, S.Martinez (8), W.Smith (9) and Vázquez. W_Urquidy 10-4. L_R.Hill 4-5. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (9). Houston, Mancini (11).

Kansas City000001000140
Chicago10300000x4120

Singer, Mills (7), Weaver (8) and Melendez; Lynn, Diekman (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala. W_Lynn 2-4. L_Singer 4-4. Sv_Hendriks (21). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (15). Chicago, J.Abreu (14).

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona000002002491
Cleveland01003120x791

Henry, Ginkel (6), Holton (7), Ramirez (7) and Herrera; Bieber, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Morgan (9) and Hedges. W_Bieber 6-6. L_Henry 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Thomas (8), Perdomo (4). Cleveland, A.Rosario (6), O.Gonzalez (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000000030350
Atlanta000010000160

Wheeler, Domínguez (8), Alvarado (8), Robertson (9) and Realmuto; Morton, Lee (7), McHugh (8), Minter (9) and W.Contreras. W_Wheeler 10-5. L_McHugh 2-2. Sv_Robertson (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (9). Atlanta, Arcia (7).

