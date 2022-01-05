GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 67, Riverside 55
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Collegiate-Richmond 38
Chilhowie 65, Fort Chiswell 60
Cosby 59, Midlothian 41
Covington 40, Bath County 18
Frank Cox 56, Granby 13
Franklin 52, Appomattox Regional GS 16
Giles 48, Craig County 25
Grayson County 28, Alleghany 23
Liberty Christian 47, Halifax County 39
Ocean Lakes 57, Cape Henry Collegiate 27
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Lord Botetourt 35
Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 38
Sherando 56, Skyline 40
Staunton River 50, William Byrd 26
StoneBridge School 29, Southampton Academy 26
Woodstock Central 54, Clarke County 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Harrisonburg, ppd.
Freedom (South Riding) vs. Westfield, ppd.
John Champe vs. Unity Reed, ppd.
Landstown vs. Grassfield, ppd.
