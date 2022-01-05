GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 67, Riverside 55

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Collegiate-Richmond 38

Chilhowie 65, Fort Chiswell 60

Cosby 59, Midlothian 41

Covington 40, Bath County 18

Frank Cox 56, Granby 13

Franklin 52, Appomattox Regional GS 16

Giles 48, Craig County 25

Grayson County 28, Alleghany 23

Liberty Christian 47, Halifax County 39

Ocean Lakes 57, Cape Henry Collegiate 27

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Lord Botetourt 35

Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 38

Sherando 56, Skyline 40

Staunton River 50, William Byrd 26

StoneBridge School 29, Southampton Academy 26

Woodstock Central 54, Clarke County 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Harrisonburg, ppd.

Freedom (South Riding) vs. Westfield, ppd.

John Champe vs. Unity Reed, ppd.

Landstown vs. Grassfield, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

