GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 45

D'Evelyn 34, Green Mountain 3

De Beque 47, Ridgway 8

Denver Christian 45, Front Range Christian School 23

Elbert 61, Deer Trail 33

J.K. Mullen 65, Cherokee Trail 35

Littleton def. Alameda, forfeit

Middle Park 37, Platte Canyon 35

Palmer Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 42

Pine Creek 41, Liberty 40

St. Mary's 74, Manitou Springs 46

The Vanguard School 64, Woodland Park 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

