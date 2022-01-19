GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 45
D'Evelyn 34, Green Mountain 3
De Beque 47, Ridgway 8
Denver Christian 45, Front Range Christian School 23
Elbert 61, Deer Trail 33
J.K. Mullen 65, Cherokee Trail 35
Littleton def. Alameda, forfeit
Middle Park 37, Platte Canyon 35
Palmer Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 42
Pine Creek 41, Liberty 40
St. Mary's 74, Manitou Springs 46
The Vanguard School 64, Woodland Park 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/