BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Orwell Grand Valley 36

Beachwood 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 40

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 57, Batavia Clermont NE 54

Cols. KIPP 75, Cols. Cristo Rey 28

Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Burton Berkshire 47

East 76, Horizon Science 74

Euclid 52, Willoughby S. 48

Galion 72, Upper Sandusky 63

Mt. Vernon 55, Johnstown 53

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Kenton 42

Orange 56, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 38

Painesville Riverside 69, Geneva 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Cols. Briggs 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

