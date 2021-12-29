GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Warren Central 43
Center Grove 29, Brownsburg 22
Columbus North 58, Lex. Henry Clay, Ky. 53
Cowan 43, Delta 36
Daleville 51, Elwood 14
Lanesville 43, Henry Co., Ky. 11
Oldenburg 44, Switzerland Co. 39
Tri 53, Wes-Del 29
W. Washington 56, Cannelton 15
Woodlan 56, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 38
Zionsville 76, Columbus East 59
Ben Davis Classic=
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Avon 54
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Martinsville 28
Jennings Co. 59, Martinsville 28
Jennings Co. 66, Avon 42
Bi County Tournament=
First Round=
Covington 37, Fountain Central 31
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
First Place=
Benton Central 60, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 26
Seventh Place=
N. Vermillion 43, Cissna Park, Ill. 30
Eastern Greene Tournament=
11th Place=
Bloomfield 36, Southwestern (Hanover) 27
Consolation=
Barr-Reeve 34, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
Eastern (Greene) 51, Loogootee 27
Edgewood 48, Paoli 34
Owen Valley 41, Bloomfield 37, 2OT
Fifth Place=
Edgewood 42, Eastern (Greene) 27
First Place=
Brownstown 46, N. Knox 44
Ninth Place=
Owen Valley 49, Barr-Reeve 26
Semifinal=
Brownstown 44, Trinity Lutheran 38
N. Knox 52, S. Knox 41
Seventh Place=
Paoli 47, Loogootee 42
Third Place=
S. Knox 68, Trinity Lutheran 56
Fremont Tournament=
First Round=
Fremont 39, Jimtown 25
Fremont 42, Sturgis, Mich. 22
Grant 4 Tournament=
First Place=
Eastbrook 41, Madison-Grant 29
First Round=
Eastbrook 54, Mississinewa 31
Madison-Grant 42, Oak Hill 27
Third Place=
Oak Hill 44, Mississinewa 28
Hall of Fame Tournament=
First Place=
S. Bend Washington 52, Westfield 50
First Round=
S. Bend Washington 56, Washington 28
Westfield 42, Franklin 40, OT
Third Place=
Franklin 58, Washington 47
Hobart Tournament=
Hammond Noll 44, Hebron 33
Hobart 57, Hebron 41
Hobart 74, Hammond Noll 72
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
First Place=
Covenant Christian 28, Lakeland Christian 27
Third Place=
Granger Christian 44, Clinton Christian 39
LaPorte County Tournament=
First Place=
New Prairie 55, Michigan City 33
Third Place=
Westville 66, Michigan City Marquette 45
Miami County Invitational=
First Place=
Caston 56, Maconaquah 48
Third Place=
N. Miami 69, Peru 52
North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Gibson Southern 42
Indpls N. Central 66, Bloomington North 42
Northridge Tournament=
Pool A=
Andrean 43, S. Bend St. Joseph's 34
Knox 79, S. Bend St. Joseph's 69
Northridge 43, Andrean 30
Northridge 53, Knox 39
Pool B=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, NorthWood 41
Merrillville 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43
Rushville 54, Merrillville 41
Rushville 64, NorthWood 42
Portage Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Indpls Cathedral 47, Winamac 12
First Place=
Lake Central 66, Portage 45
Pool A=
Portage 50, Winamac 33
Pool B=
Lake Central 41, Mishawaka Marian 37
Third Place=
Mishawaka Marian 68, McCutcheon 65
Scottsburg Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lawrenceburg 46, Bloomington South 34
First Place=
E. Central 49, Charlestown 38
Third Place=
Indpls Chatard 43, Scottsburg 36
Tipton Tournament=
First Place=
Tipton 57, Clinton Central 18
First Round=
Carroll (Flora) 73, Covenant Christian 41
Eastern (Greentown) 43, Western Boone 32
Semifinal=
Carroll (Flora) 64, Tri-Central 43
Tipton 60, Eastern (Greentown) 24
Triton Central Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Jac-Cen-Del 51, Northeastern 35
First Place=
Danville 67, Triton Central 59, 2OT
Seventh Place=
Elkhart 49, Franklin Co. 27
Third Place=
Heritage Christian 55, Southport 25
Twin Lakes Tournament=
Consolation=
Kankakee Valley 60, Rochester 53
Pioneer 72, Logansport 58
Fifth Place=
Kankakee Valley 62, Pioneer 51
First Place=
Twin Lakes 48, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36
Semifinal=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Clinton Prairie 41
Twin Lakes 62, N. White 47
Seventh Place=
Rochester 64, Logansport 50
Third Place=
Clinton Prairie 61, N. White 49
Union City Invitational=
Consolation=
Greenwood Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 13
Monroe Central 53, Purdue Polytechnic 39
First Round=
Adams Central 46, Monroe Central 36
Blue River 84, Indiana Math and Science Academy 19
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Greenwood Christian 43
Union City 64, Purdue Polytechnic 47
Vincennes Lincoln Tournament=
First Place=
Silver Creek 65, Vincennes 45
First Round=
Silver Creek 61, Franklin Central 44
Vincennes 69, Indpls Pike 58
Third Place=
Indpls Pike 65, Franklin Central 43
Vincennes Rivet Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Corydon 57, Eastern (Pekin) 40
First Place=
Ev. Memorial 50, Lafayette Catholic 42
Seventh Place=
Vincennes Rivet 51, Jasper 42
Third Place=
Ev. Mater Dei 44, Tecumseh 40
Wabash County Tournament=
First Round=
Southwood 61, Northfield 50
Wabash 42, Manchester 41
Wapahani Tournament=
First Place=
Wapahani 61, Alexandria 52
First Round=
Alexandria 63, Centerville 14
Wapahani 70, Muncie Burris 21
Warren Central (Ky.) Tournament=
Consolation=
Jackson Co., Ky. 55, Ev. Bosse 13
Whitefield (Ky.) Tournament=
Third Place=
Christian Academy 44, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28
