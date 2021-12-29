GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Warren Central 43

Center Grove 29, Brownsburg 22

Columbus North 58, Lex. Henry Clay, Ky. 53

Cowan 43, Delta 36

Daleville 51, Elwood 14

Lanesville 43, Henry Co., Ky. 11

Oldenburg 44, Switzerland Co. 39

Tri 53, Wes-Del 29

W. Washington 56, Cannelton 15

Woodlan 56, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 38

Zionsville 76, Columbus East 59

Ben Davis Classic=

Indpls Ben Davis 66, Avon 54

Indpls Ben Davis 66, Martinsville 28

Jennings Co. 59, Martinsville 28

Jennings Co. 66, Avon 42

Bi County Tournament=

First Round=

Covington 37, Fountain Central 31

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

First Place=

Benton Central 60, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 26

Seventh Place=

N. Vermillion 43, Cissna Park, Ill. 30

Eastern Greene Tournament=

11th Place=

Bloomfield 36, Southwestern (Hanover) 27

Consolation=

Barr-Reeve 34, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

Eastern (Greene) 51, Loogootee 27

Edgewood 48, Paoli 34

Owen Valley 41, Bloomfield 37, 2OT

Fifth Place=

Edgewood 42, Eastern (Greene) 27

First Place=

Brownstown 46, N. Knox 44

Ninth Place=

Owen Valley 49, Barr-Reeve 26

Semifinal=

Brownstown 44, Trinity Lutheran 38

N. Knox 52, S. Knox 41

Seventh Place=

Paoli 47, Loogootee 42

Third Place=

S. Knox 68, Trinity Lutheran 56

Fremont Tournament=

First Round=

Fremont 39, Jimtown 25

Fremont 42, Sturgis, Mich. 22

Grant 4 Tournament=

First Place=

Eastbrook 41, Madison-Grant 29

First Round=

Eastbrook 54, Mississinewa 31

Madison-Grant 42, Oak Hill 27

Third Place=

Oak Hill 44, Mississinewa 28

Hall of Fame Tournament=

First Place=

S. Bend Washington 52, Westfield 50

First Round=

S. Bend Washington 56, Washington 28

Westfield 42, Franklin 40, OT

Third Place=

Franklin 58, Washington 47

Hobart Tournament=

Hammond Noll 44, Hebron 33

Hobart 57, Hebron 41

Hobart 74, Hammond Noll 72

Lakeland Christian Tournament=

First Place=

Covenant Christian 28, Lakeland Christian 27

Third Place=

Granger Christian 44, Clinton Christian 39

LaPorte County Tournament=

First Place=

New Prairie 55, Michigan City 33

Third Place=

Westville 66, Michigan City Marquette 45

Miami County Invitational=

First Place=

Caston 56, Maconaquah 48

Third Place=

N. Miami 69, Peru 52

North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Gibson Southern 42

Indpls N. Central 66, Bloomington North 42

Northridge Tournament=

Pool A=

Andrean 43, S. Bend St. Joseph's 34

Knox 79, S. Bend St. Joseph's 69

Northridge 43, Andrean 30

Northridge 53, Knox 39

Pool B=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, NorthWood 41

Merrillville 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43

Rushville 54, Merrillville 41

Rushville 64, NorthWood 42

Portage Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Indpls Cathedral 47, Winamac 12

First Place=

Lake Central 66, Portage 45

Pool A=

Portage 50, Winamac 33

Pool B=

Lake Central 41, Mishawaka Marian 37

Third Place=

Mishawaka Marian 68, McCutcheon 65

Scottsburg Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Lawrenceburg 46, Bloomington South 34

First Place=

E. Central 49, Charlestown 38

Third Place=

Indpls Chatard 43, Scottsburg 36

Tipton Tournament=

First Place=

Tipton 57, Clinton Central 18

First Round=

Carroll (Flora) 73, Covenant Christian 41

Eastern (Greentown) 43, Western Boone 32

Semifinal=

Carroll (Flora) 64, Tri-Central 43

Tipton 60, Eastern (Greentown) 24

Triton Central Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Jac-Cen-Del 51, Northeastern 35

First Place=

Danville 67, Triton Central 59, 2OT

Seventh Place=

Elkhart 49, Franklin Co. 27

Third Place=

Heritage Christian 55, Southport 25

Twin Lakes Tournament=

Consolation=

Kankakee Valley 60, Rochester 53

Pioneer 72, Logansport 58

Fifth Place=

Kankakee Valley 62, Pioneer 51

First Place=

Twin Lakes 48, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36

Semifinal=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Clinton Prairie 41

Twin Lakes 62, N. White 47

Seventh Place=

Rochester 64, Logansport 50

Third Place=

Clinton Prairie 61, N. White 49

Union City Invitational=

Consolation=

Greenwood Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 13

Monroe Central 53, Purdue Polytechnic 39

First Round=

Adams Central 46, Monroe Central 36

Blue River 84, Indiana Math and Science Academy 19

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Greenwood Christian 43

Union City 64, Purdue Polytechnic 47

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament=

First Place=

Silver Creek 65, Vincennes 45

First Round=

Silver Creek 61, Franklin Central 44

Vincennes 69, Indpls Pike 58

Third Place=

Indpls Pike 65, Franklin Central 43

Vincennes Rivet Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Corydon 57, Eastern (Pekin) 40

First Place=

Ev. Memorial 50, Lafayette Catholic 42

Seventh Place=

Vincennes Rivet 51, Jasper 42

Third Place=

Ev. Mater Dei 44, Tecumseh 40

Wabash County Tournament=

First Round=

Southwood 61, Northfield 50

Wabash 42, Manchester 41

Wapahani Tournament=

First Place=

Wapahani 61, Alexandria 52

First Round=

Alexandria 63, Centerville 14

Wapahani 70, Muncie Burris 21

Warren Central (Ky.) Tournament=

Consolation=

Jackson Co., Ky. 55, Ev. Bosse 13

Whitefield (Ky.) Tournament=

Third Place=

Christian Academy 44, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28

