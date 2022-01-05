BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexander Dawson 69, Denver Academy 24

Arapahoe 61, Cherry Creek 45

Buena Vista 57, Banning Lewis Prep 36

Chatfield 58, Erie 47

Colo. Springs Christian 65, The Vanguard School 43

D'Evelyn 74, Golden 62

Denver SST 61, Adams City 49

Frederick 79, Harrison 65

Green Mountain 71, Littleton 43

Holy Family 53, Centaurus 46

Horizon 70, Northglenn 50

J.K. Mullen 43, Grandview 37

Palmer 76, Cheyenne Mountain 71

Prairie View 44, Skyline High School 40

Ralston Valley 68, Broomfield 65

Smoky Hill 78, Eaglecrest 60

Standley Lake 63, Conifer 32

The Academy 88, Kent Denver 85

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

