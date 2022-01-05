BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexander Dawson 69, Denver Academy 24
Arapahoe 61, Cherry Creek 45
Buena Vista 57, Banning Lewis Prep 36
Chatfield 58, Erie 47
Colo. Springs Christian 65, The Vanguard School 43
D'Evelyn 74, Golden 62
Denver SST 61, Adams City 49
Frederick 79, Harrison 65
Green Mountain 71, Littleton 43
Holy Family 53, Centaurus 46
Horizon 70, Northglenn 50
J.K. Mullen 43, Grandview 37
Palmer 76, Cheyenne Mountain 71
Prairie View 44, Skyline High School 40
Ralston Valley 68, Broomfield 65
Smoky Hill 78, Eaglecrest 60
Standley Lake 63, Conifer 32
The Academy 88, Kent Denver 85
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/