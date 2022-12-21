BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dulaney 62, Concordia Prep 44

Dundalk 51, Oakland Mills 48

Edgewood 50, Joppatowne 40

Havre de Grace 69, North East 49

Milford Mill 66, River Hill 63

Mt. St. Joseph's 56, Montverde Academy, Fla. 55

New Town 66, Franklin 42

Northeast - AA 62, Crofton 49

Severn 67, St. John's Catholic Prep 47

Westminster 41, Mt. Hebron 38

Wheaton 63, Northwood 34

Wootton 56, Walt Whitman 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

