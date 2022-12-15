GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canyon View 46, Crimson Cliffs 43

Farmington 62, Taylorsville 49

Granger 44, Real Salt Lake 41

Lone Peak 81, Brighton 40

Orem 42, Cedar Valley 33

Piute 58, Escalante 33

Ridgeline 75, Preston, Idaho 24

Timpanogos 47, Provo 38

Valley 34, Wayne 30

Viewmont 57, Hunter 24

Viewmont 58, Hunter 24

Westlake 60, Wasatch 48

BEETDIGGER CLASSIC=

Herriman 62, Jordan 59

Springville 58, Mountain Ridge 43

Beetdigger Classic=

Copper Hills 49, Pleasant Grove 33

Fremont 62, Corner Canyon 45

Central Utah Boys Preview=

American Fork 76, Kearns 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you