GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canyon View 46, Crimson Cliffs 43
Farmington 62, Taylorsville 49
Granger 44, Real Salt Lake 41
Lone Peak 81, Brighton 40
Orem 42, Cedar Valley 33
Piute 58, Escalante 33
Ridgeline 75, Preston, Idaho 24
Timpanogos 47, Provo 38
Valley 34, Wayne 30
Viewmont 57, Hunter 24
Westlake 60, Wasatch 48
BEETDIGGER CLASSIC=
Herriman 62, Jordan 59
Springville 58, Mountain Ridge 43
Beetdigger Classic=
Copper Hills 49, Pleasant Grove 33
Fremont 62, Corner Canyon 45
Central Utah Boys Preview=
American Fork 76, Kearns 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
