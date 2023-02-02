GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox Regional GS def. Sussex Central, forfeit
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Isle of Wight Academy 29
Bath County 57, Richwood, W.Va. 21
Bayside 68, First Colonial 65
Blacksburg 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 49
Brunswick 59, Windsor 48
Deep Creek 58, Landstown 39
Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 32
Franklin 49, Southampton 39
Gainesville 80, John Champe 16
Gate City 46, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 40
K&Q Central 51, Middlesex 21
Kellam 75, Ocean Lakes 47
Kempsville 88, Tallwood 15
Mathews 25, Gloucester 0
Mt Zion, Md. 55, Shining Stars Sports 40
Narrows 56, Bland County 33
Patrick Henry-Ashland 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 29
Princess Anne 54, Green Run 37
Roanoke Catholic 43, Chatham Hall 18
Rye Cove 48, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 14
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Frank Cox 12
Surry County 47, Greensville County 44
The Covenant School 44, Monticello 38
William Campbell 39, Appomattox 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hermitage vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
Lake Braddock vs. Alexandria City, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.