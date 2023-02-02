GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox Regional GS def. Sussex Central, forfeit

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Isle of Wight Academy 29

Bath County 57, Richwood, W.Va. 21

Bayside 68, First Colonial 65

Blacksburg 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 49

Brunswick 59, Windsor 48

Deep Creek 58, Landstown 39

Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 32

Franklin 49, Southampton 39

Gainesville 80, John Champe 16

Gate City 46, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 40

K&Q Central 51, Middlesex 21

Kellam 75, Ocean Lakes 47

Kempsville 88, Tallwood 15

Mathews 25, Gloucester 0

Mt Zion, Md. 55, Shining Stars Sports 40

Narrows 56, Bland County 33

Patrick Henry-Ashland 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 29

Princess Anne 54, Green Run 37

Roanoke Catholic 43, Chatham Hall 18

Rye Cove 48, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 14

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Frank Cox 12

Surry County 47, Greensville County 44

The Covenant School 44, Monticello 38

William Campbell 39, Appomattox 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hermitage vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

Lake Braddock vs. Alexandria City, ppd.

