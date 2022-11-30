GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonney Lake 22, Rogers (Puyallup) 19

Colfax 70, Mabton 55

Tonasket 59, Curlew 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you