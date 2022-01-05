GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 64, Danville 50

Colchester 44, Vergennes Union 43

Hazen Union 36, Winooski 28

North Country Union 44, Missisquoi Valley Union 29

Twinfield Union 34, Craftsbury Academy 18

White River Valley 50, Mid Vermont Christian School 28

Williamstown 39, Northfield 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans vs. Rice Memorial, ppd.

Essex vs. Burlington, ppd.

Mount Abraham Union vs. Middlebury Union, ppd.

Richford vs. Milton, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

