GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 45, Craig County 19
Bishop O'Connell 53, James Madison 46
Briar Woods 55, TJ-Alexandria 20
Brunswick Academy 38, Peninsula Catholic 24
Burlington, N.C. 55, Chatham Hall 9
Chatham 57, GW-Danville 43
Christchurch 53, Trinity Episcopal 33
Christiansburg 52, Radford 20
Dan River 38, Martinsville 37
Eastside 59, Grundy 53
Floyd County 50, Bassett 26
Franklin County 57, Magna Vista 36
George Marshall 37, Justice High School 34
George Wythe-Richmond 64, Marion 58
George Wythe-Wytheville 64, Marion 58
Hermitage 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28
Holton Arms, Md. 47, King Abdullah 6
Indian River 52, Norfolk Christian School 42
James River-Buchanan 49, Hidden Valley 39
James Robinson 52, Westfield 23
Lightridge 53, Dominion 47
Manor High School 101, Hickory 24
Matoaca 60, Meadowbrook 11
Meridian High School 57, Yorktown 25
Nansemond River 64, Tallwood 21
Norcom 71, Great Bridge 29
Osbourn Park 56, Gainesville 50
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44, Council 23
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 55, Covington 47
Pulaski County 53, Princeton, W.Va. 30
South County 51, Washington-Liberty 45
Stone Bridge 49, Loudoun County 20
Virginia Academy 62, Patriot 44
Western Branch 66, Currituck County, N.C. 25
William Campbell 44, Rustburg 14
William Monroe 73, Goochland 9
Wilson Memorial 42, Monticello 36
Windsor 36, Southampton 25
Woodbridge 57, North Stafford 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
