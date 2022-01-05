BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 82, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 76
Covington 79, Bath County 51
Giles 60, Craig County 41
Grafton 37, Warhill 24
Grayson County 48, Alleghany County, N.C. 46
Great Bridge 58, First Colonial 52
Harman, W.Va. 65, Highland-Monterey 37
James River-Buchanan 71, Floyd County 53
Loudoun Valley 67, Loudoun County 62
Luray 83, Mountain View High School 54
Monacan 73, Clover Hill 72
Norfolk Collegiate 67, Norcom 38
Princess Anne 60, Hickory 23
Sherando 65, Skyline 59
Smithfield 55, York 50
Tuscarora 51, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.
Fauquier vs. Warren County, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Dan River, ccd.
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle, ppd.
Independence vs. Massaponax, ppd.
Mountain View High School vs. William Monroe, ccd.
Rappahannock County vs. Meridian High School, ppd.
Unity Reed vs. John Champe, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/