BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 82, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 76

Covington 79, Bath County 51

Giles 60, Craig County 41

Grafton 37, Warhill 24

Grayson County 48, Alleghany County, N.C. 46

Great Bridge 58, First Colonial 52

Harman, W.Va. 65, Highland-Monterey 37

James River-Buchanan 71, Floyd County 53

Loudoun Valley 67, Loudoun County 62

Luray 83, Mountain View High School 54

Monacan 73, Clover Hill 72

Norfolk Collegiate 67, Norcom 38

Princess Anne 60, Hickory 23

Sherando 65, Skyline 59

Smithfield 55, York 50

Tuscarora 51, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.

Fauquier vs. Warren County, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Dan River, ccd.

Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle, ppd.

Independence vs. Massaponax, ppd.

Mountain View High School vs. William Monroe, ccd.

Rappahannock County vs. Meridian High School, ppd.

Unity Reed vs. John Champe, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

