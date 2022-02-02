GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington Central 52, Algonquin (Jacobs) 36
Cary-Grove 54, Crystal Lake South 31
Deerfield 74, Maine West 35
East Dubuque 25, Warren 22
East Moline United 47, Rockridge 45
Fremd 51, Schaumburg 35
Galena 41, River Ridge/Scales Mound 25
Grant 65, North Chicago 20
Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 37
Huntley 46, McHenry 38
Lanark Eastland 49, Milledgeville 18
Maine South 53, Libertyville 20
Pearl City 23, Dakota 22
Pecatonica 59, Durand 50
Polo 53, Forreston 29
Prospect 57, Rolling Meadows 46
Round Lake 50, Antioch 37
Warrensburg-Latham 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 31
Wauconda 42, Grayslake North 35
Woodstock 30, Belvidere 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Biggsville West Central, ccd.
Barry (Western) vs. Mendon Unity, ccd.
Christopher vs. Goreville, ccd.
Indian Creek vs. Ottawa Marquette, ccd.
Marion vs. McCracken County, Ky., ccd.
