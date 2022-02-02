GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington Central 52, Algonquin (Jacobs) 36

Cary-Grove 54, Crystal Lake South 31

Deerfield 74, Maine West 35

East Dubuque 25, Warren 22

East Moline United 47, Rockridge 45

Fremd 51, Schaumburg 35

Galena 41, River Ridge/Scales Mound 25

Grant 65, North Chicago 20

Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 37

Huntley 46, McHenry 38

Lanark Eastland 49, Milledgeville 18

Maine South 53, Libertyville 20

Pearl City 23, Dakota 22

Pecatonica 59, Durand 50

Polo 53, Forreston 29

Prospect 57, Rolling Meadows 46

Round Lake 50, Antioch 37

Warrensburg-Latham 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 31

Wauconda 42, Grayslake North 35

Woodstock 30, Belvidere 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Biggsville West Central, ccd.

Barry (Western) vs. Mendon Unity, ccd.

Christopher vs. Goreville, ccd.

Indian Creek vs. Ottawa Marquette, ccd.

Marion vs. McCracken County, Ky., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you