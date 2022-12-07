GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 47, Fairmont Senior 36

Charleston Catholic 48, Buffalo 14

Elkins 65, Trinity 47

Gilmer County 68, South Harrison 45

Independence 45, Sherman 19

John Marshall 57, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 37

Keyser 54, Hedgesville 32

Lewis County 72, Nicholas County 37

Linsly 58, Cameron 51

Pocahontas County 55, Covington, Va. 47

Preston 41, Laurel Highlands, Pa. 40

Pulaski County, Va. 53, Princeton 30

Ripley 62, Parkersburg 52

St. Albans 71, Saint Joseph Central 27

Wayne 37, Ironton, Ohio 21

Wheeling Central 72, Toronto, Ohio 35

Wheeling Park 55, North Allegheny, Pa. 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

