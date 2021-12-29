GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36
Battle Creek Pennfield 39, Battle Creek Central 36
Bedford 39, Stockbridge 19
Chelsea 55, Riverview 41
Detroit Renaissance 60, Saginaw 39
Dexter 54, Brownstown Woodhaven 13
Dundee 60, Warren Fitzgerald 21
Frankenmuth 49, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 36
Lake Fenton 81, St. Clair 18
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 61, Summerfield 47
Lakeview 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31
Lansing Catholic 60, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 43
Marysville 62, Corunna 55
Monroe 58, Flat Rock 51
Port Huron 41, St. Ignace 35
Salem 56, Plymouth 26
Sandusky 59, Croswell-Lexington 33
Union City 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 37
Westfield 65, Mount Clemens 33
Westfield 66, Ann Arbor Pioneer 41
Williamston 62, Detroit University Prep 28
Fremont Tournament=
First Round=
Fremont, Ind. 42, Sturgis 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marine City vs. Dearborn Advanced Technology, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/