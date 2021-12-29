GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36

Battle Creek Pennfield 39, Battle Creek Central 36

Bedford 39, Stockbridge 19

Chelsea 55, Riverview 41

Detroit Renaissance 60, Saginaw 39

Dexter 54, Brownstown Woodhaven 13

Dundee 60, Warren Fitzgerald 21

Frankenmuth 49, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 36

Lake Fenton 81, St. Clair 18

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 61, Summerfield 47

Lakeview 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31

Lansing Catholic 60, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 43

Marysville 62, Corunna 55

Monroe 58, Flat Rock 51

Port Huron 41, St. Ignace 35

Salem 56, Plymouth 26

Sandusky 59, Croswell-Lexington 33

Union City 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 37

Westfield 65, Mount Clemens 33

Westfield 66, Ann Arbor Pioneer 41

Williamston 62, Detroit University Prep 28

Fremont Tournament=

First Round=

Fremont, Ind. 42, Sturgis 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marine City vs. Dearborn Advanced Technology, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

