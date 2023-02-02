BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 52, Rainier 24
Barlow 78, David Douglas 61
Brookings-Harbor 92, North Valley 73
Cascade Christian 90, Rogue River 14
Central Linn 47, Monroe 38
De La Salle 71, Valley Catholic 26
Jefferson 67, Chemawa 56
Kennedy 68, Colton 20
Knappa 53, Nestucca 45
Marist 66, Cottage Grove 46
McNary 64, North Salem 50
Monument/Dayville 57, Long Creek 22
Oregon Episcopal 76, Horizon Christian Tualatin 58
Perrydale 56, Columbia Christian 50
Portland Christian 54, Faith Bible 53
Regis 71, Gervais 35
Riverdale 29, Warrenton 14
Salem Academy 53, Willamina 46
Santiam 61, Culver 25
Seaside 49, Scappoose 40
Sherwood 85, Century 60
South Medford 60, West Salem 51
Sprague 67, South Salem 46
St. Mary's 74, Glide 59
Vernonia 87, Gaston 14
Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 68, Oregon School for Deaf 20
Western Christian High School 56, Blanchet Catholic 36
Yamhill-Carlton 56, Corbett 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crane vs. Grant Union, ccd.
