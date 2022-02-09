BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 64, Springfield 39

Blue Mountain Union 80, Craftsbury Academy 37

Harwood Union 52, U-32 46

Hazen Union 61, Peoples Academy 33

Missisquoi Valley Union 57, Middlebury Union 50

Montpelier 91, Lamoille Union 47

Northfield 56, Richford 38

St. Johnsbury Academy 43, Colchester 18

Thetford Academy 60, Lake Region Union 39

White River Valley 62, Leland & Gray Union 35

Williamstown 56, Lyndon Institute 53

Winooski 76, Oxbow Union 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

