BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 64, Springfield 39
Blue Mountain Union 80, Craftsbury Academy 37
Harwood Union 52, U-32 46
Hazen Union 61, Peoples Academy 33
Missisquoi Valley Union 57, Middlebury Union 50
Montpelier 91, Lamoille Union 47
Northfield 56, Richford 38
St. Johnsbury Academy 43, Colchester 18
Thetford Academy 60, Lake Region Union 39
White River Valley 62, Leland & Gray Union 35
Williamstown 56, Lyndon Institute 53
Winooski 76, Oxbow Union 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/