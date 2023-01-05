BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Central Catholic 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44
Bolingbrook 59, Romeoville 48
Burlington Central 73, McHenry 30
Camp Point Central 39, Augusta Southeastern 33
Centralia Christ Our Rock 58, Bluford Webber 40
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 55, Harlan 54
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 54, Chicago (Tech) 50
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 42, Senn 40
Chicago Academy 55, Kelvyn Park 34
DePaul College Prep 45, St. Francis 29
Downers North 59, Lincoln Way Central 42
Earlville 75, St. Bede 51
Gilman Iroquois West 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43
Granite City 61, Hazelwood West, Mo. 56
Griggsville-Perry 64, North Greene 36
Hononegah 69, Belvidere 37
LaMoille 63, Galva 55
Lewistown 39, Peoria Christian 34
Marist 72, Corliss 19
Mounds Meridian 87, Hardin County 63
Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Bloomington Christian 54
Nazareth 37, Lisle (Benet Academy) 32
New Berlin 49, Pawnee 25
Niles West 69, North Chicago 37
Oak Lawn Community 54, Sandburg 48
Reed-Custer 52, Serena 50
Rockford Boylan 79, Freeport 52
Rockford East 65, Machesney Park Harlem 43
Rockford Guilford 50, Belvidere North 39
Skokie (Ida Crown) 68, CICS-Northtown 36
St. Laurence 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 61
Sterling Newman 46, Morrison 43
Stillman Valley 66, Marengo 30
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 61, Jacksonville ISD 24
Woodstock North 66, Byron 62
Yeshiva 57, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago Ag Science vs. Rich Township, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.