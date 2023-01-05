BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Central Catholic 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44

Bolingbrook 59, Romeoville 48

Burlington Central 73, McHenry 30

Camp Point Central 39, Augusta Southeastern 33

Centralia Christ Our Rock 58, Bluford Webber 40

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 55, Harlan 54

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 54, Chicago (Tech) 50

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 42, Senn 40

Chicago Academy 55, Kelvyn Park 34

DePaul College Prep 45, St. Francis 29

Downers North 59, Lincoln Way Central 42

Earlville 75, St. Bede 51

Gilman Iroquois West 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43

Granite City 61, Hazelwood West, Mo. 56

Griggsville-Perry 64, North Greene 36

Hononegah 69, Belvidere 37

LaMoille 63, Galva 55

Lewistown 39, Peoria Christian 34

Marist 72, Corliss 19

Mounds Meridian 87, Hardin County 63

Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Bloomington Christian 54

Nazareth 37, Lisle (Benet Academy) 32

New Berlin 49, Pawnee 25

Niles West 69, North Chicago 37

Oak Lawn Community 54, Sandburg 48

Reed-Custer 52, Serena 50

Rockford Boylan 79, Freeport 52

Rockford East 65, Machesney Park Harlem 43

Rockford Guilford 50, Belvidere North 39

Skokie (Ida Crown) 68, CICS-Northtown 36

St. Laurence 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 61

Sterling Newman 46, Morrison 43

Stillman Valley 66, Marengo 30

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 61, Jacksonville ISD 24

Woodstock North 66, Byron 62

Yeshiva 57, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago Ag Science vs. Rich Township, ppd.

