BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baptist Hill 71, Military Magnet Academy 49
Bethune-Bowman 67, Branchville 36
Blackville-Hilda 56, Williston-Elko 53
Burke 55, Charleston Charter 43
Comenius 76, Triad Math & Science, N.C. 60
Estill 64, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53
Green Sea Floyds 65, Lamar 41
Hannah-Pamplico 57, Lake View 39
Hilton Head Prep 54, Thomas Heyward Academy 30
Laurens Academy 46, Newberry Academy 39
Lee Central 68, Kingstree 65
Legacy 67, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 47
Loris 66, Aynor 45
Manning 66, Waccamaw 44
Mullins 100, Marion 65
Richard Winn Academy 39, W. Wyman King Academy 29
Whale Branch 83, Bridges 70
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
