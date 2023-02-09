BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baptist Hill 71, Military Magnet Academy 49

Bethune-Bowman 67, Branchville 36

Blackville-Hilda 56, Williston-Elko 53

Burke 55, Charleston Charter 43

Comenius 76, Triad Math & Science, N.C. 60

Estill 64, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53

Green Sea Floyds 65, Lamar 41

Hannah-Pamplico 57, Lake View 39

Hilton Head Prep 54, Thomas Heyward Academy 30

Laurens Academy 46, Newberry Academy 39

Lee Central 68, Kingstree 65

Legacy 67, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 47

Loris 66, Aynor 45

Manning 66, Waccamaw 44

Mullins 100, Marion 65

Richard Winn Academy 39, W. Wyman King Academy 29

Whale Branch 83, Bridges 70

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

