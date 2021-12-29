BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Roncalli 69, Archbishop Bergan 29
Consolation=
Ashland-Greenwood 79, Plattsmouth 32
Axtell Holiday Tournament=
Loomis 71, Burwell 63
Minden 73, Axtell 46
Bearcat Tournament=
Championship=
Scottsbluff 83, Bennington 68
Consolation=
Hastings 71, Lexington 55
Boone Central Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Adams Central 51, Boone Central 49
Consolation=
Alliance 50, Broken Bow 43
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Concordia 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 18
Consolation=
Elmwood-Murdock 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 28
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Cambridge 45, Mullen 44
Consolation=
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Crawford 29
Centura Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Howells/Dodge 70, Fort Calhoun 60
Consolation=
Centura 42, Sandy Creek 36
Chadron Classic=
Custer, S.D. 68, Valentine 44
Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Chadron 64, Hemingford 19
Consolation=
Custer, S.D. 68, Valentine 44
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Bloomfield 60, Boyd County 49
Crofton Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wynot 62, West Point-Beemer 52
Consolation=
Humphrey St. Francis 46, Crofton 31
David City Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Palmyra 76, Aquinas 59
Consolation=
Douglas County West 65, David City 22
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Crete 37
Consolation=
Grand Island Northwest 55, Savannah, Mo. 34
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Friend 63, East Butler 26
Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Syracuse 33
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, St. Mary's 50
Consolation=
Osceola 41, Sutton 28
Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Gothenburg 52, Hershey 44
Consolation=
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Gering 47
HAC Tournament=
Columbus 63, Norfolk 50
Fremont 61, Lincoln High 51
Semifinal=
Lincoln Northeast 65, Lincoln Southwest 61, OT
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln North Star 29
Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Kearney Catholic 55, Amherst 41
York 47, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran 77, Holdrege 63
Consolation=
Arlington 38, Fairbury 36
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Riverside 51
Consolation=
Tekamah-Herman 78, Madison 46
Malcolm Tournament=
Championship=
Malcolm 50, Oakland-Craig 43
Consolation=
Centennial 37, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Metro Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha South 70, Omaha Burke 27
Papillion-LaVista South 52, Millard West 31
Semifinal=
Bellevue West 72, Omaha Central 69
Omaha Westside 74, Millard North 61
Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Blair 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 34
Consolation=
Aurora 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 33
Nebraska City Tournament=
Championship=
Ogallala 51, Nebraska City 48
Consolation=
Ralston 28, Louisville 26
North Bend Central Tournament=
Championship=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, North Bend Central 44
Consolation=
Guardian Angels 60, Spalding Academy 44
North Platte Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Platteview 48, Elkhorn 43
Consolation=
Beatrice 50, North Platte 47
Randolph Tournament=
Championship=
Stuart 50, Osmond 42
Consolation=
Winside 42, Randolph 38
Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 39
Consolation=
Schuyler 62, Twin River 23
Sidney Tournament=
Championship=
Sidney 51, Gordon/Rushville 45
Fifth Place=
Chase County 47, Burns, Wyo. 44
Seventh Place=
Torrington, Wyo. 67, Mitchell 38
Third Place=
McCook 65, Ord 48
Silver Lake Tournament=
Shelton 62, Red Cloud 46
Silver Lake 47, Exeter/Milligan 35
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Stanton 54
West Holt 49, Hartington-Newcastle 46
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Southern 53, Johnson County Central 43
Consolation=
Thayer Central 52, Nebraska Christian 49
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
South Sioux City 70, Lincoln Christian 63, OT
Wayne State Tournament=
Consolation=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 29
Winnebago 71, Pender 59
Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Auburn 69, 6OT
Wayne 42, Pierce 22
Weeping Water Tournament=
Division A=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock 42, Parkview Christian 40
Division B=
Championship=
Weeping Water 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Consolation=
Falls City 57, Sterling 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/