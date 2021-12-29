BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Roncalli 69, Archbishop Bergan 29

Consolation=

Ashland-Greenwood 79, Plattsmouth 32

Axtell Holiday Tournament=

Loomis 71, Burwell 63

Minden 73, Axtell 46

Bearcat Tournament=

Championship=

Scottsbluff 83, Bennington 68

Consolation=

Hastings 71, Lexington 55

Boone Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Adams Central 51, Boone Central 49

Consolation=

Alliance 50, Broken Bow 43

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Concordia 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 18

Consolation=

Elmwood-Murdock 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 28

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Cambridge 45, Mullen 44

Consolation=

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Crawford 29

Centura Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Howells/Dodge 70, Fort Calhoun 60

Consolation=

Centura 42, Sandy Creek 36

Chadron Classic=

Custer, S.D. 68, Valentine 44

Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Chadron 64, Hemingford 19

Consolation=

Custer, S.D. 68, Valentine 44

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 60, Boyd County 49

Crofton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wynot 62, West Point-Beemer 52

Consolation=

Humphrey St. Francis 46, Crofton 31

David City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Palmyra 76, Aquinas 59

Consolation=

Douglas County West 65, David City 22

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Crete 37

Consolation=

Grand Island Northwest 55, Savannah, Mo. 34

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Friend 63, East Butler 26

Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Syracuse 33

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, St. Mary's 50

Consolation=

Osceola 41, Sutton 28

Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Gothenburg 52, Hershey 44

Consolation=

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Gering 47

HAC Tournament=

Columbus 63, Norfolk 50

Fremont 61, Lincoln High 51

Semifinal=

Lincoln Northeast 65, Lincoln Southwest 61, OT

Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln North Star 29

Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Kearney Catholic 55, Amherst 41

York 47, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran 77, Holdrege 63

Consolation=

Arlington 38, Fairbury 36

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Riverside 51

Consolation=

Tekamah-Herman 78, Madison 46

Malcolm Tournament=

Championship=

Malcolm 50, Oakland-Craig 43

Consolation=

Centennial 37, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Metro Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha South 70, Omaha Burke 27

Papillion-LaVista South 52, Millard West 31

Semifinal=

Bellevue West 72, Omaha Central 69

Omaha Westside 74, Millard North 61

Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Blair 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 34

Consolation=

Aurora 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 33

Nebraska City Tournament=

Championship=

Ogallala 51, Nebraska City 48

Consolation=

Ralston 28, Louisville 26

North Bend Central Tournament=

Championship=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, North Bend Central 44

Consolation=

Guardian Angels 60, Spalding Academy 44

North Platte Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Platteview 48, Elkhorn 43

Consolation=

Beatrice 50, North Platte 47

Randolph Tournament=

Championship=

Stuart 50, Osmond 42

Consolation=

Winside 42, Randolph 38

Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 39

Consolation=

Schuyler 62, Twin River 23

Sidney Tournament=

Championship=

Sidney 51, Gordon/Rushville 45

Fifth Place=

Chase County 47, Burns, Wyo. 44

Seventh Place=

Torrington, Wyo. 67, Mitchell 38

Third Place=

McCook 65, Ord 48

Silver Lake Tournament=

Shelton 62, Red Cloud 46

Silver Lake 47, Exeter/Milligan 35

Stanton Holiday Tournament=

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Stanton 54

West Holt 49, Hartington-Newcastle 46

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Southern 53, Johnson County Central 43

Consolation=

Thayer Central 52, Nebraska Christian 49

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

South Sioux City 70, Lincoln Christian 63, OT

Wayne State Tournament=

Consolation=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 29

Winnebago 71, Pender 59

Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Auburn 69, 6OT

Wayne 42, Pierce 22

Weeping Water Tournament=

Division A=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock 42, Parkview Christian 40

Division B=

Championship=

Weeping Water 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

Consolation=

Falls City 57, Sterling 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

