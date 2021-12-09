GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 51, Western Branch 50
Broadway 46, Mountain View High School 41
Brunswick 48, Prince Edward County 19
Carroll County 69, Marion 35
Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35
Cumberland 43, Appomattox 30
Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52
Dominion 47, Lightridge 32
E.C. Glass 70, Liberty-Bedford 31
Great Bridge 73, Nandua 6
Greensville County 50, Appomattox Regional GS 11
Honaker 48, Richlands 31
Indian River 45, Norcom 31
Madison County 41, Orange County 12
Osbourn 35, C.D. Hylton 28
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49
Rappahannock 36, Middlesex 33
Rappahannock County 51, Culpeper 49
Riverside 73, Freedom (South Riding) 46
Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37
Surry County 41, Park View-South Hill 36
Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18
Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highland-Warrenton vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Twin Springs, ppd.
