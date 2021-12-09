GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 51, Western Branch 50

Broadway 46, Mountain View High School 41

Brunswick 48, Prince Edward County 19

Carroll County 69, Marion 35

Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35

Cumberland 43, Appomattox 30

Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52

Dominion 47, Lightridge 32

E.C. Glass 70, Liberty-Bedford 31

Great Bridge 73, Nandua 6

Greensville County 50, Appomattox Regional GS 11

Honaker 48, Richlands 31

Indian River 45, Norcom 31

Madison County 41, Orange County 12

Osbourn 35, C.D. Hylton 28

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49

Rappahannock 36, Middlesex 33

Rappahannock County 51, Culpeper 49

Riverside 73, Freedom (South Riding) 46

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37

Surry County 41, Park View-South Hill 36

Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18

Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highland-Warrenton vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Twin Springs, ppd.

