GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 41, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 22

Bald Eagle Area 42, Penns Valley 39

Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35

Biglerville 62, Annville-Cleona 48

Bishop Carroll 57, Central Cambria 51

Bishop McCort 49, Richland 34

Bucktail 49, Neumann 34

Cedar Crest 52, Lancaster McCaskey 33

Charleroi 49, Ringgold 35

Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Martinsburg 42

Coudersport 54, Oswayo 10

Cumberland Valley 64, Harrisburg 26

ELCO 38, Hamburg 22

Elk Lake 47, Scranton 45

Ephrata 28, Conestoga Valley 22

Everett 49, Southern Huntingdon 39

Hempfield 54, Elizabethtown 36

Hill Freedman 33, Sayre 18

Jersey Shore 35, Shamokin 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 39, Cocalico 30

Lancaster Catholic 54, Donegal 27

Lewisburg 45, Midd-West 18

Lincoln Park Charter 38, West Allegheny 34

Loyalsock 69, Warrior Run 32

Manheim Central 55, Solanco 30

Mastery Charter North 43, Little Flower 31

Mechanicsburg 56, Central Dauphin East 22

North Penn-Mansfield 37, Wyalusing 31

North Penn/Liberty 34, Williamson 30

Northern Potter 37, Port Allegany 26

Penn Manor 51, Manheim Township 31

Philadelphia Northeast 40, South Philadelphia 22

Selinsgrove 41, Danville 26

Shikellamy 53, Central Mountain 35

Smethport 32, Cameron County 21

Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 24

South Side 49, Northgate 16

South Williamsport 37, Muncy 25

Southern Columbia 51, Central Columbia 38

Susquehanna Township 40, Schuylkill Valley 36

Tussey Mountain 69, McConnellsburg 38

Upper Moreland 56, Cheltenham 15

West Perry 44, Middletown 39

Williamsport 61, Bellefonte 29

Wyoming Area 35, Wyoming Seminary 21

Youngsville 62, Kane Area 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Pennsboro vs. Susquenita, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you