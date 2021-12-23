GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Valley Vista 51
Bishop O'Dowd, Calif. 44, Chandler Seton 34
Bullhead City Mohave 44, Lake Havasu 30
Canyon View 49, Poston Butte 27
Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 56, Yuma Cibola 50
Caruthers, Calif. 53, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 52
Columbine, Colo. 30, Chandler Hamilton 25
Corona Del Sol 51, Tempe Marcos de Niza 16
Gilbert Mesquite 53, Chandler 48
Goodyear Millenium 65, Phoenix Xavier 64
Laughlin, Nev. 33, Mohave Accelerated 17
Mesa Desert Ridge 37, Phoenix St. Mary's 32
Mesa Westwood 61, Huntington Beach, Calif. 39
Mohave Valley River Valley 24, Mohave Accelerated 8
Mount Miguel, Calif. 53, Mesa 40
Paradise Valley 53, Scottsdale Chaparral 20
Perry 56, Troy, Calif. 52
Phoenix Desert Vista 40, Konawaena, Hawaii 36
Phoenix Greenway 59, Cactus 14
Pine Creek, Colo. 60, Tempe McClintock 26
Poston Butte 47, Tucson Arizona IRHS 46
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 48, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 33
Tempe 41, Superior 28
Tucson Arizona IRHS 55, Phoenix North Canyon 53
Tucson Pueblo 63, Basha 43
Westview, Tenn. 64, Tucson Salpointe 62
White Pine, Nev. 50, Mohave Valley River Valley 29
Williams Field 75, Point Hope, Alaska 39
Nike Tournament of Champions=
La Salle, Ore. 54, Gilbert 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/