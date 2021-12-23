GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Valley Vista 51

Bishop O'Dowd, Calif. 44, Chandler Seton 34

Bullhead City Mohave 44, Lake Havasu 30

Canyon View 49, Poston Butte 27

Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 56, Yuma Cibola 50

Caruthers, Calif. 53, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 52

Columbine, Colo. 30, Chandler Hamilton 25

Corona Del Sol 51, Tempe Marcos de Niza 16

Gilbert Mesquite 53, Chandler 48

Goodyear Millenium 65, Phoenix Xavier 64

Laughlin, Nev. 33, Mohave Accelerated 17

Mesa Desert Ridge 37, Phoenix St. Mary's 32

Mesa Westwood 61, Huntington Beach, Calif. 39

Mohave Valley River Valley 24, Mohave Accelerated 8

Mount Miguel, Calif. 53, Mesa 40

Paradise Valley 53, Scottsdale Chaparral 20

Perry 56, Troy, Calif. 52

Phoenix Desert Vista 40, Konawaena, Hawaii 36

Phoenix Greenway 59, Cactus 14

Pine Creek, Colo. 60, Tempe McClintock 26

Poston Butte 47, Tucson Arizona IRHS 46

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 48, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 33

Tempe 41, Superior 28

Tucson Arizona IRHS 55, Phoenix North Canyon 53

Tucson Pueblo 63, Basha 43

Westview, Tenn. 64, Tucson Salpointe 62

White Pine, Nev. 50, Mohave Valley River Valley 29

Williams Field 75, Point Hope, Alaska 39

Nike Tournament of Champions=

La Salle, Ore. 54, Gilbert 52

