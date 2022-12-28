GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 62, Avonworth 33
Baldwin 54, North Hills 52
Baltimore Poly, Md. 73, Woodland Hills 41
Beaver Area 47, Lincoln High School 21
Burrell 63, Valley 38
Carrick 40, Neighborhood Academy 31
Central Dauphin 31, Dallastown Area 21
Charleroi 61, Preston, W.Va. 51
Clovis West, Calif. 51, North Allegheny 22
Delone 36, Altoona 31
Derry 51, Leechburg 10
Highlands 54, Mars 46
Holy Spirit, N.J. 56, St. Hubert's 20
Hopewell 45, Eden Christian 26
Jackson South Side, Tenn. 58, Hampton 43
Lower Dauphin 33, Cedar Crest 22
Methacton 39, Atlantic City, N.J. 28
Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33
Mount Lebanon 57, New Lexington, Ohio 42
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Southmoreland 15
Palmerton 45, Northern Lehigh 30
Peters Township 71, McLean, Va. 44
Propel Montour High School 45, Bentworth 32
Quaker Valley 38, Chartiers-Houston High School 21
Sewickley Academy 37, Northgate 20
Shaler 55, Deer Lakes 8
Slippery Rock 33, Saegertown 23
St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 50, South Fayette 49
Union 53, New Castle 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
