GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 62, Avonworth 33

Baldwin 54, North Hills 52

Baltimore Poly, Md. 73, Woodland Hills 41

Beaver Area 47, Lincoln High School 21

Burrell 63, Valley 38

Carrick 40, Neighborhood Academy 31

Central Dauphin 31, Dallastown Area 21

Charleroi 61, Preston, W.Va. 51

Clovis West, Calif. 51, North Allegheny 22

Delone 36, Altoona 31

Derry 51, Leechburg 10

Highlands 54, Mars 46

Holy Spirit, N.J. 56, St. Hubert's 20

Hopewell 45, Eden Christian 26

Jackson South Side, Tenn. 58, Hampton 43

Lower Dauphin 33, Cedar Crest 22

Methacton 39, Atlantic City, N.J. 28

Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33

Mount Lebanon 57, New Lexington, Ohio 42

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Southmoreland 15

Palmerton 45, Northern Lehigh 30

Peters Township 71, McLean, Va. 44

Propel Montour High School 45, Bentworth 32

Quaker Valley 38, Chartiers-Houston High School 21

Sewickley Academy 37, Northgate 20

Shaler 55, Deer Lakes 8

Slippery Rock 33, Saegertown 23

St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 50, South Fayette 49

Union 53, New Castle 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

