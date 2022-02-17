BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 73, Twin Cities Academy 68
Duluth East 51, Centennial 49
Hiawatha Collegiate 71, Cristo Rey Jesuit 61
Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mich. 43, Ellsworth 40
Maple Grove 71, Shakopee 70
Simley 64, Hill-Murray 42
South St. Paul 76, Hastings 63
St. Paul Central 81, Washington Tech 42
St. Paul Highland Park 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 67
Tartan 65, St. Thomas Academy 46
Two Rivers 47, North St. Paul 43
