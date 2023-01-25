BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Taylor Allderdice 72, Perry Traditional Academy 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carrick vs. Westinghouse, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
