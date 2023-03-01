BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 83, Taylor Trillium Academy 69

Ann Arbor Skyline 75, St. Clair Shores South Lake 52

Beal City 48, Evart 44

Burton Madison 51, Imlay City 50

Dearborn Fordson 62, Redford Thurston 57

Harper Woods 63, Westfield 41

Merrill 54, St. Louis 42

Mesick 55, Kingsley 42

Tawas 53, Alpena 50

Ubly 60, Caro 48

White Cloud 66, Remus Chippewa Hills 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsdale vs. Clinton, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you