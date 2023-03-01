BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 83, Taylor Trillium Academy 69
Ann Arbor Skyline 75, St. Clair Shores South Lake 52
Beal City 48, Evart 44
Burton Madison 51, Imlay City 50
Dearborn Fordson 62, Redford Thurston 57
Harper Woods 63, Westfield 41
Merrill 54, St. Louis 42
Mesick 55, Kingsley 42
Tawas 53, Alpena 50
Ubly 60, Caro 48
White Cloud 66, Remus Chippewa Hills 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsdale vs. Clinton, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
