GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Denver East 52, Chatfield 42

La Junta 64, Primero 4

Manitou Springs 53, Peyton 45

Monarch 58, Cherokee Trail 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

