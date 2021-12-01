GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 91, Collins 21

Bath Co. 44, Nicholas Co. 42

Frankfort 56, Henry Co. 29

Greenup Co. 62, Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 17

Highlands Latin 54, IHS 42

June Buchanan 48, Jackson City 27

Letcher County Central 79, Mountain Mission, Va. 65

Lex. Paul Dunbar 61, Woodford Co. 31

Lex. Sayre 32, Gallatin Co. 30

Lou. Eastern 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53

Lou. Male 74, Lou. Mercy 64

Mason Co. 47, St. Henry 44

Morgan Co. 73, Ironton, Ohio 61

Rowan Co. 66, Lex. Tates Creek 52

Ryle 73, Campbell Co. 44

Shelby Co. 81, Eminence 9

Spring Valley, W.Va. 57, Johnson Central 52

St. Patrick 69, Robertson County 32

Western Hills 47, Carroll Co. 43

Wolfe Co. 62, Phelps 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

