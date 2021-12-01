GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 91, Collins 21
Bath Co. 44, Nicholas Co. 42
Frankfort 56, Henry Co. 29
Greenup Co. 62, Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 17
Highlands Latin 54, IHS 42
June Buchanan 48, Jackson City 27
Letcher County Central 79, Mountain Mission, Va. 65
Lex. Paul Dunbar 61, Woodford Co. 31
Lex. Sayre 32, Gallatin Co. 30
Lou. Eastern 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53
Lou. Male 74, Lou. Mercy 64
Mason Co. 47, St. Henry 44
Morgan Co. 73, Ironton, Ohio 61
Rowan Co. 66, Lex. Tates Creek 52
Ryle 73, Campbell Co. 44
Shelby Co. 81, Eminence 9
Spring Valley, W.Va. 57, Johnson Central 52
St. Patrick 69, Robertson County 32
Western Hills 47, Carroll Co. 43
Wolfe Co. 62, Phelps 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/