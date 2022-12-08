BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 59, North Branch 48
Beal City 72, Stanton Central Montcalm 52
Bloomfield Hills 62, Romeo 48
Brighton 65, Flushing 51
Burton Atherton 66, Capac 34
Center Line 54, Madison Heights 51
Detroit Loyola 59, Grosse Pointe South 56
Grand Rapids Northview 64, Newaygo 23
Harper Woods 47, Detroit Mumford 45
Hudson 64, Camden-Frontier 24
Kalamazoo Phoenix 65, White Pigeon 40
L'Anse Creuse 56, St. Clair 39
Millington 68, Otisville Lakeville 30
Napoleon 69, Brooklyn Columbia Central 46
Olivet 52, Potterville 31
Onsted 61, Hanover-Horton 55
Reading 66, Morenci 47
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 66, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40
Tawas 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 27
Utica 53, Port Huron 42
Vassar 59, Harbor Beach 57
Warren Lincoln 57, Grosse Pointe North 44
Warren Woods Tower 87, Warren Mott 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caro vs. Memphis, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.