BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvary Baptist Academy 66, Parkway 53
Carencro 65, Lacassine 62
Carroll 64, Southwood 59
Crowley 74, Midland 69
Delhi 76, River Oaks 36
Green Oaks 51, Haughton 39
Loyola Prep 44, Homer 42
North Caddo 62, Ringgold 58
North Webster 61, Haynesville 29
Rayville 61, Ouachita Parish 44
Sam Hou 80, Hathaway 50
Vinton 60, East Beauregard 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Peabody vs. Lena Northwood, ccd.
