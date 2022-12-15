BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvary Baptist Academy 66, Parkway 53

Carencro 65, Lacassine 62

Carroll 64, Southwood 59

Crowley 74, Midland 69

Delhi 76, River Oaks 36

Green Oaks 51, Haughton 39

Loyola Prep 44, Homer 42

North Caddo 62, Ringgold 58

North Webster 61, Haynesville 29

Rayville 61, Ouachita Parish 44

Sam Hou 80, Hathaway 50

Vinton 60, East Beauregard 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Peabody vs. Lena Northwood, ccd.

