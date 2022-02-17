BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 67, Williamson 42

Bedford 56, Westmont Hilltop 53

Bishop Carroll 75, Greater Johnstown 60

Brookville 61, Cambridge Springs 51

Central Valley 63, Keystone Oaks 52

Clarion Area 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 50

Clarion-Limestone 67, Cranberry 52

Cochranton 62, Iroquois 35

Conemaugh Township 67, Berlin-Brothersvalley 57

Cross Christian, Del. 69, Haverford 55

Curwensville 49, Juniata Valley 45

Dunmore 75, Blue Ridge 58

Eastern York 46, Red Lion 45, 2OT

Eisenhower 50, Youngsville 39

Elk Lake 53, Mountain View 51

Erie Cathedral Prep 73, Grand River Academy, Ohio 53

Fannett-Metal 70, McConnellsburg 68

General McLane 44, Girard 38

Homer-Center 65, Punxsutawney 64

Karns City 35, Moniteau 28

Kennedy Catholic 82, Jamestown 53

Marian Catholic 47, Mahanoy Area 40

Mercer 65, Commodore Perry 24

Mid Valley 41, Lakeland 23

Montrose 57, Lackawanna Trail 48

North Pocono 50, Abington Heights 45

Old Forge 44, Riverside 41

Penns Valley 51, Hollidaysburg 46

Portage Area 85, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 39

Redbank Valley 49, Keystone 22

SLA Beeber 64, Masterman 58

Scranton 51, Scranton Prep 49

Scranton Holy Cross 55, Carbondale 40

Slippery Rock 62, Fort Leboeuf 44

Susquehanna 52, Forest City 40

Tunkhannock 55, Valley View 53

Venango 49, Forest Area 37

West Middlesex 55, Reynolds 42

West York 60, Northeastern 57

BCIAA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Berks Catholic 41, Exeter 40

Reading 70, Muhlenberg 51

Lancaster Lebanon League=

Semifinal=

Hempfield 52, Warwick 48

Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Manheim Central 68

Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=

First Round=

Cardinal O'Hara 49, Bonner-Prendergast 47

Devon Prep 70, Archbishop Carroll 67

Schuylkill League=

Semifinal=

Jim Thorpe 54, Shenandoah Valley 40

Pottsville 64, Tri-Valley 42

