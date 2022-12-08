BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Painesville Harvey 72

Bishop Hartley 47, Cols. Northland 43

Chagrin Falls 51, Chesterland W. Geauga 31

Cin. Country Day 64, Hamilton New Miami 28

Circleville 57, Southeastern 36

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Euclid 65

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Garfield Hts. Trinity 38

Gates Mills Hawken 60, Orange 50

Green 62, Copley 26

Johnstown 49, Granville 31

Millersport 73, Cols. Cristo Rey 53

Northwood 60, Elmore Woodmore 48

Pataskala Licking Hts. 62, Hebron Lakewood 51

Richmond Hts. 78, Beachwood 44

Rocky River Lutheran W. 85, Brooklyn 58

Utica 66, Zanesville 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

