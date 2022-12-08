BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Painesville Harvey 72
Bishop Hartley 47, Cols. Northland 43
Chagrin Falls 51, Chesterland W. Geauga 31
Cin. Country Day 64, Hamilton New Miami 28
Circleville 57, Southeastern 36
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Euclid 65
Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Garfield Hts. Trinity 38
Gates Mills Hawken 60, Orange 50
Green 62, Copley 26
Johnstown 49, Granville 31
Millersport 73, Cols. Cristo Rey 53
Northwood 60, Elmore Woodmore 48
Pataskala Licking Hts. 62, Hebron Lakewood 51
Richmond Hts. 78, Beachwood 44
Rocky River Lutheran W. 85, Brooklyn 58
Utica 66, Zanesville 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
