GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 56, Cherry Creek 48

Arvada West 35, Legacy 31

Denver Christian 58, Gilpin County 36

Frederick 66, Harrison 24

Holy Family 53, Centaurus 44

Horizon 71, Northglenn 10

J.K. Mullen 43, Grandview 37

Liberty 80, Discovery Canyon 46

Mountain Range 59, Pomona 41

Prairie View 47, Skyline High School 42

Pueblo East 39, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 17

Resurrection Christian 65, DSST: Montview 9

Rock Canyon 54, Thomas Jefferson 42

St. Mary's Academy 37, Platte Canyon 15

The Academy 62, Kent Denver 30

The Vanguard School 44, Colo. Springs Christian 38

ThunderRidge 49, Denver South 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

