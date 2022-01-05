GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 56, Cherry Creek 48
Arvada West 35, Legacy 31
Denver Christian 58, Gilpin County 36
Frederick 66, Harrison 24
Holy Family 53, Centaurus 44
Horizon 71, Northglenn 10
J.K. Mullen 43, Grandview 37
Liberty 80, Discovery Canyon 46
Mountain Range 59, Pomona 41
Prairie View 47, Skyline High School 42
Pueblo East 39, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 17
Resurrection Christian 65, DSST: Montview 9
Rock Canyon 54, Thomas Jefferson 42
St. Mary's Academy 37, Platte Canyon 15
The Academy 62, Kent Denver 30
The Vanguard School 44, Colo. Springs Christian 38
ThunderRidge 49, Denver South 34
