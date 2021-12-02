GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 47, Idaho City, Idaho 43

Bandon 47, Siuslaw 7

Banks 48, Riverdale 28

Bonanza 55, Chiloquin 40

Cascade 63, North Marion 37

Central 48, North Eugene 34

Colton 30, Vernonia 21

Crook County 56, McMinnville 38

Dayton 40, Rainier 25

Eddyville 56, Falls City 4

Enterprise 38, Wallowa 30

Faith Bible 60, Southwest Christian 8

Gervais 57, East Linn Christian 7

Gladstone 64, Hood River 32

Harrisburg 32, Monroe 21

Hidden Valley 40, Cottage Grove 23

Jesuit 53, Silverton 51, 2OT

Junction City 44, North Valley 20

Kennedy 28, Mapleton 24

Lakeview 59, Burns 50

Milwaukie 45, Pendleton 31

Mohawk 29, N. Clackamas Christian 22

Molalla 49, Valley Catholic 42

Myrtle Point 42, Illinois Valley 8

Neah-Kah-Nie 41, Jewell 9

North Salem 50, McKay 38

Nyssa 45, La Grande 26

Oregon Episcopal 30, Blanchet Catholic 22

Phoenix 38, South Umpqua 23

Redmond 45, Sisters 41

Ridgeview 66, Madras 50

Rogue Valley Adventist 45, Days Creek 23

Roseburg 29, Eagle Point 23

Scappoose 56, Aloha 28

Seaside 28, Warrenton 18

Seton Catholic, Wash. 60, Portland Christian 25

Sheldon 54, Summit 36

St. Helens 37, Reynolds 34

Stanfield 42, Irrigon 16

Sweet Home 39, Elmira 15

Thurston 61, Lebanon 49

Toledo 70, Siletz Valley Early College 32

Union 52, Imbler 22

Western Christian High School 32, Amity 28

Willamina 58, Sheridan 30

