GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 47, Idaho City, Idaho 43
Bandon 47, Siuslaw 7
Banks 48, Riverdale 28
Bonanza 55, Chiloquin 40
Cascade 63, North Marion 37
Central 48, North Eugene 34
Colton 30, Vernonia 21
Crook County 56, McMinnville 38
Dayton 40, Rainier 25
Eddyville 56, Falls City 4
Enterprise 38, Wallowa 30
Faith Bible 60, Southwest Christian 8
Gervais 57, East Linn Christian 7
Gladstone 64, Hood River 32
Harrisburg 32, Monroe 21
Hidden Valley 40, Cottage Grove 23
Jesuit 53, Silverton 51, 2OT
Junction City 44, North Valley 20
Kennedy 28, Mapleton 24
Lakeview 59, Burns 50
Milwaukie 45, Pendleton 31
Mohawk 29, N. Clackamas Christian 22
Molalla 49, Valley Catholic 42
Myrtle Point 42, Illinois Valley 8
Neah-Kah-Nie 41, Jewell 9
North Salem 50, McKay 38
Nyssa 45, La Grande 26
Oregon Episcopal 30, Blanchet Catholic 22
Phoenix 38, South Umpqua 23
Redmond 45, Sisters 41
Ridgeview 66, Madras 50
Rogue Valley Adventist 45, Days Creek 23
Roseburg 29, Eagle Point 23
Scappoose 56, Aloha 28
Seaside 28, Warrenton 18
Seton Catholic, Wash. 60, Portland Christian 25
Sheldon 54, Summit 36
St. Helens 37, Reynolds 34
Stanfield 42, Irrigon 16
Sweet Home 39, Elmira 15
Thurston 61, Lebanon 49
Toledo 70, Siletz Valley Early College 32
Union 52, Imbler 22
Western Christian High School 32, Amity 28
Willamina 58, Sheridan 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/