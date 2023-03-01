BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 4A West=
Sub-State 1=
Hugoton 97, Winfield 61
Rock Creek 54, Abilene 50
Sub-State 2=
Andale 55, Rose Hill 44
McPherson 71, Chapman 39
Sub-State 3=
Circle 59, Ulysses 51
Wellington 50, Buhler 40
Sub-State 4=
Clay Center 62, Augusta 60, OT
Pratt 56, Mulvane 40
Class 5A East=
Sub-State 1=
Highland Park 90, Lansing 26
St. James Academy 51, Topeka Seaman 41
Sub-State 2=
BV Southwest 86, Bonner Springs 55
Sub-State 3=
Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Piper 53
KC Sumner 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 54
Sub-State 4=
Pittsburg 65, Spring Hill 47
Class 5A West=
Sub-State 1=
Hays 46, Great Bend 42
Kapaun Mount Carmel 84, Valley Center 40
Sub-State 2=
Hutchinson 53, Salina Central 37
Topeka West 61, Arkansas City 51
Sub-State 3=
Andover 63, Goddard 30
Emporia 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 53
Sub-State 4=
Andover Central 48, Maize 38
Maize South 75, Goddard-Eisenhower 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.