BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 62, Gretna 24

Broadwater Academy 66, Chincoteague 47

Carmel 74, Benedictine 64

Central - Wise 68, Rappahannock County 59

Church Hill Academy 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 53

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 45

Dan River 66, Chatham 63

East Rockingham 57, Madison County 44

Edison 56, Annandale 40

Fairfax 39, W.T. Woodson 35

Fairfax Christian 55, Highland-Warrenton 49

Flint Hill School 60, Potomac School 58

GW-Danville 63, Tunstall 61

Granby 53, Norfolk Christian School 50

Hayfield 82, Falls Church 52

Jamestown 75, Smithfield 52

Lafayette 64, New Kent 57

Liberty Christian 61, E.C. Glass 49

Loudoun County 61, Broad Run 52

Loudoun Valley 57, Dominion 30

Madison County 62, Westfield 43

Massaponax 64, North Stafford 34

Nansemond River 71, Denbigh 44

Narrows 72, Covington 22

Norview 73, Norcom 30

Parry McCluer 63, Craig County 10

Patriot 60, Battlefield 41

Peninsula Catholic 83, Hampton Roads 46

Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 42

Phoebus 38, Bethel 34

Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 43

R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Fort Defiance 55, OT

Skyline 84, Warren County 53

South Lakes 67, Centreville 52

St. Christopher's 57, Fork Union Prep 40

Stone Bridge 68, Independence 60

StoneBridge School 68, Independence 60

TJHS 62, Carver Academy 41

Tandem Friends School 58, Fredericksburg Academy 24

Tazewell 69, Richlands 58

West Potomac 51, South County 49

William Fleming 52, Northside 49

Woodstock Central 68, Rappahannock County 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you