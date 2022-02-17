BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 62, Gretna 24
Broadwater Academy 66, Chincoteague 47
Carmel 74, Benedictine 64
Central - Wise 68, Rappahannock County 59
Church Hill Academy 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 53
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 45
Dan River 66, Chatham 63
East Rockingham 57, Madison County 44
Edison 56, Annandale 40
Fairfax 39, W.T. Woodson 35
Fairfax Christian 55, Highland-Warrenton 49
Flint Hill School 60, Potomac School 58
GW-Danville 63, Tunstall 61
Granby 53, Norfolk Christian School 50
Hayfield 82, Falls Church 52
Jamestown 75, Smithfield 52
Lafayette 64, New Kent 57
Liberty Christian 61, E.C. Glass 49
Loudoun County 61, Broad Run 52
Loudoun Valley 57, Dominion 30
Madison County 62, Westfield 43
Massaponax 64, North Stafford 34
Nansemond River 71, Denbigh 44
Narrows 72, Covington 22
Norview 73, Norcom 30
Parry McCluer 63, Craig County 10
Patriot 60, Battlefield 41
Peninsula Catholic 83, Hampton Roads 46
Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 42
Phoebus 38, Bethel 34
Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 43
R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Fort Defiance 55, OT
Skyline 84, Warren County 53
South Lakes 67, Centreville 52
St. Christopher's 57, Fork Union Prep 40
Stone Bridge 68, Independence 60
TJHS 62, Carver Academy 41
Tandem Friends School 58, Fredericksburg Academy 24
Tazewell 69, Richlands 58
West Potomac 51, South County 49
William Fleming 52, Northside 49
Woodstock Central 68, Rappahannock County 55
