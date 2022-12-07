BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 47, Discovery Canyon 37

Banning Lewis Prep 62, St. Mary's 56

Basalt 63, Coal Ridge 50

Bear Creek 30, Westminster 10

Boulder 58, Denver SST 43

Broomfield 67, Green Mountain 44

Colo. Springs Christian 66, Atlas 15

Columbine 63, Thomas Jefferson 57

Denver East 84, Horizon 51

Denver North 74, Brighton 72

Eaglecrest 55, Heritage 50

Fairview 71, Prairie View 46

Fossil Ridge 76, Arapahoe 48

Fountain Valley School 37, Liberty Common 34

Jefferson Academy 55, Jefferson 23

Legend 50, Lutheran 48

Mead 68, Lewis-Palmer 57

Northfield 83, Wheat Ridge 46

Rock Canyon 49, Rangeview 33

Rocky Mountain 69, Chaparral 62

The Academy 43, Standley Lake 42

ThunderRidge 71, George Washington 49

Valor Christian 66, Air Academy 60

