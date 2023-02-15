BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 72, Sparrows Point 54

Blake 73, Gaithersburg 62

Dulaney 63, Perry Hall 58

Elkton 60, Edgewood 55

Fallston 63, Rising Sun 50

Glen Burnie 73, Broadneck 52

Hereford 53, Randallstown 44

Manchester Valley 66, Westminster 48

Milford Mill 75, Towson 53

New Town 99, Dundalk 54

Parkville 86, Franklin 37

Pikesville 76, Lansdowne 31

Walkersville 59, Middletown 41

Western STES 69, Owings Mills 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

