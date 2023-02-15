BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 72, Sparrows Point 54
Blake 73, Gaithersburg 62
Dulaney 63, Perry Hall 58
Elkton 60, Edgewood 55
Fallston 63, Rising Sun 50
Glen Burnie 73, Broadneck 52
Hereford 53, Randallstown 44
Manchester Valley 66, Westminster 48
Milford Mill 75, Towson 53
New Town 99, Dundalk 54
Parkville 86, Franklin 37
Pikesville 76, Lansdowne 31
Walkersville 59, Middletown 41
Western STES 69, Owings Mills 39
