GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 45, Bronson 43, OT

Bellaire 58, Pellston 13

Britton-Deerfield 35, Pittsford 31

Central Lake 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 29

Deckerville 61, Merritt Academy 34

Durand 46, Perry 27

Flint Beecher 69, Burton Atherton 11

Gaylord St. Mary 66, Onaway 41

Gibraltar Carlson 52, Taylor 38

Indian River-Inland Lakes 65, Mancelona 33

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 71, Ashley 18

North Branch 58, Mount Morris 29

Ojibwe Charter 58, Paradise Whitefish 2

Pickford 75, Ellsworth 15

Portland St. Patrick 50, Dansville 44

River Rouge 54, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17

Traverse City Central 49, Traverse City St. Francis 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaverton vs. West Branch Ogemaw Heights, ccd.

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy vs. Pentwater, ccd.

Blanchard Montabella vs. Coleman, ccd.

Brethren vs. Marion, ccd.

Fowler vs. Fulton-Middleton, ccd.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Leland, ccd.

Manistee Catholic Central vs. Bear Lake, ppd.

Mason County Eastern vs. Elk Rapids, ccd.

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Laingsburg, ccd.

Potterville vs. Bath, ccd.

Rudyard vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, ccd.

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic vs. Andrews Academy, ccd.

Walkerville vs. Mesick, ppd.

