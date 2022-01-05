GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 45, Bronson 43, OT
Bellaire 58, Pellston 13
Britton-Deerfield 35, Pittsford 31
Central Lake 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 29
Deckerville 61, Merritt Academy 34
Durand 46, Perry 27
Flint Beecher 69, Burton Atherton 11
Gaylord St. Mary 66, Onaway 41
Gibraltar Carlson 52, Taylor 38
Indian River-Inland Lakes 65, Mancelona 33
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 71, Ashley 18
North Branch 58, Mount Morris 29
Ojibwe Charter 58, Paradise Whitefish 2
Pickford 75, Ellsworth 15
Portland St. Patrick 50, Dansville 44
River Rouge 54, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17
Traverse City Central 49, Traverse City St. Francis 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaverton vs. West Branch Ogemaw Heights, ccd.
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy vs. Pentwater, ccd.
Blanchard Montabella vs. Coleman, ccd.
Brethren vs. Marion, ccd.
Fowler vs. Fulton-Middleton, ccd.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Leland, ccd.
Manistee Catholic Central vs. Bear Lake, ppd.
Mason County Eastern vs. Elk Rapids, ccd.
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Laingsburg, ccd.
Potterville vs. Bath, ccd.
Rudyard vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, ccd.
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic vs. Andrews Academy, ccd.
Walkerville vs. Mesick, ppd.
