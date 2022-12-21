BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alanson 72, Boyne Falls 58

Auburn Hills Avondale 67, Ortonville Brandon 50

Baraga 68, L'Anse 46

Beal City 85, Morley-Stanwood 48

Big Rapids 53, Coopersville 49

Blanchard Montabella 46, Kent City 42

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 51, Clawson 49

Brighton 67, Livonia Stevenson 42

Burton Genesee Christian 65, Lake Fenton 57

Corunna 45, Detroit University Prep A&S 41

Croswell-Lexington 74, Port Huron 49

Detroit U-D Jesuit 79, Waterford Mott 56

Dexter 52, Troy 31

Edison PSA 61, Detroit Western Intl 58

Ellsworth 59, Bellaire 56

Fenton 67, Detroit Country Day 50

Fowler 69, Bath 61

Frankenmuth 61, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 18

Hale 54, Wolverine 33

Hart 80, Mesick 46

Indian River-Inland Lakes 73, Rogers City 40

Ionia 53, Pewamo-Westphalia 28

Lake City 44, Frankfort 42

Linden 57, Chesaning 55

Maple City Glen Lake 68, Alpena 50

Marlette 56, Akron-Fairgrove 38

Monroe Jefferson 82, Hazel Park 69

Onaway 49, Posen 48

Plainwell 53, Vicksburg 40

Salem 85, South Lyon East 73

Traverse City Central 60, Midland 58

Walled Lake Western 41, Warren Fitzgerald 39

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 48, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pellston vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, ppd.

